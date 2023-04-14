Google Pay accidentally rains free cash on netizens • The Register

Google has – unfortunately for some – fixed a bug in the Pay mobile app that was handing out free money to people.

The money appears to have been disbursed at random to lucky Google Pay users, who have taken to the internet to say they have received rewards ranging from $12 to $1,000.

One Redditor said they have received six cash payments The total is nearly $100. Another on the same thread claimed they received $1,072, and said they transferred about $700 into their bank account.

It turns out that the windfall was due to errors on the part of Google Pay. However, anyone who spends the money or transfers it to a bank account will keep the free money. Those who didn’t, and left the balance on the mobile payment app, would apparently lose it.

in tweetJournalist Mishaal Rahman said that the funds appeared in the Transactions tab of the app. Received an unexpected bonus of $46 from Google.

“I guess that’s wrong, so the money will stay in my account now lol,” he said.

Later share a screenshot of a Google Pay email you received. “We have resolved an error that resulted in an unintentional cash credit being credited to your account,” the memo said.

“You received this email because an unintended cash credit was deposited in your Google Pay account,” the message continued. “The issue has since been resolved and, where possible, the credit has been reversed. If we were able to reverse the credit, it was already reflected in your account activity. If we were unable to reverse the credit, the funds are yours to keep. No further action is necessary.” .

Google also apologized “for any inconvenience,” though we can only guess the only inconvenience here was not taking advantage of the Pay error in a timely manner.

Google this week refused to explain to us how it happened, how many users took credits, and how much the bug unwittingly paid Google Pay users. We’re sure the internet giant of moneybags can afford it.

Some even speculated that this was a misstep at Google.

Hopefully, for those who didn’t take the money and run, the karmic reward turned out to be better than a free night on a dime from Google. ®