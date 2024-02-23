Google will end core HTML rendering for Gmail (but not Gmail) in 2024

Image credits: TechCrunch

to update: You're probably here because you've heard that Google is “killing Gmail” this year, as is a viral internet hoax. The hoax aims to show an email from Google stating that “your Gmail journey is coming to an end.” Here's one version we spotted on Twitter/X:

Rest assured, Gmail isn't going anywhere, but there is one way to access it, as you can read about below. Most of them will default to the “new” Gmail view long ago, so unless you're specifically requesting the “Basic HTML” view, nothing will change for you.

Another day, another Google product goes to the graveyard. The company is disappearing View basic HTML for Gmailwhich allows users to view their emails in a raw state, starting in January 2024.

The company has updated its data Support page To clarify that Gmail will automatically switch to standard view after the deadline date. users on Pirate News They posted that they received an email from Google indicating the end of the feature.

“We are writing to inform you that the Gmail Basic HTML offering for the desktop web and mobile web will be disabled starting in early January 2024. The Gmail Basic HTML offerings are earlier versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors more than 10 years ago.” They do not include the functionality of the full Gmail features “, the email said.

Even today, when you try to access the HTML version, Google displays a message saying that the version is designed for “slower connections and older browsers” and asks you to confirm that you don't want to use the standard version.

The HTML version lacks a lot of features like chat, spell checker, search filters, keyboard shortcuts, and rich formatting. But it's useful in situations where you're in a low-contact area or just want to look at emails without any extra bells and whistles. It's not clear if Google plans to add a low connection mode.

Google is currently focusing on integrating AI-powered features into its products, including Gmail. Last month, the company launched the Duet AI feature to help users write emails. Last week, I allowed the Bard chatbot to integrate with Google accounts so you can ask questions about your email history.

We've updated this post since it was originally published on September 25, 2023 to reflect the rollout of this change in February 2024, as well as what appears to be a related hoax.