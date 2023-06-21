Google’s hilarious new pixel ads argue that the iPhone has settled down

Today, Google launched a hilarious “BestPhonesForever” ad campaign that pits its latest Pixel smartphones against the iPhone, portraying the ‌iPhone‌ as an old, outdated phone that was once great, but can no longer keep up with younger smartphones (via 9to5Google).

There is a series of five ads. In “Plateau,” the iPhone‌ is lamenting 14 years old and unable to keep up with Pixel features like 30x zoom, astrophotography, and artificial intelligence. Relax your Pixel smartphone‌ iPhone‌ by mentioning iPhone‌ blue bubbles.

“Bubbles! Bubbles! Is all I have to show for all my years on earth is bubble color? I mean, millions of people have waited in line for me,” iPhone‌ bemoans. Eventually, the iPhone‌ battery runs out, and the Pixel phone is left begging for the charger. “Oh quick! Someone’s getting a lightning charger!”

In another ad, the two smartphones are stargazing and the iPhone‌ regrets that it is unable to see stars like the Pixel with astrophotography mode, while a third ad mocks Apple’s privacy stance on public WiFi.

iPhone‌ says dramatically: “I’m freaking out! Quick, get off public Wi-Fi.” “There are… pirates, in this place.” The Pixel smartphone iPhone‌ reassures that the Pixel has a built-in Virtual Private Network that keeps it secure, a function not available on the ‌iPhone‌.

On the fourth point, the pixel smartphone suggests shooting some videos before noticing that the iPhone‌ battery is empty. Pixel uses Qi-based charging to charge your ‌iPhone‌ on the go. A recent video shows the “iPhone” jealously narrating all the Pixel’s features. Pixel shows off its latest feature, folding technology, and the iPhone‌ faints in shock. “What year is it? Do we have flying cars yet?” iPhone‌ asks.

Google is using the tag “BestPhonesForever” with the new campaign highlighting the Pixel Fold. Google came out with the Pixel Fold back in May, with the smartphone priced at $1,800. Apple has yet to come out with a foldable smartphone and there is no word on when the company plans to do so.