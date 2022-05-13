Gunna causes surge in sales of headgear he wore in ‘YSL’ shot

jonahIt’s still closed, but one company is reaping the rewards of his clothing selection as he’s turned himself in… Customers are flocking to their site to look like their favorite rapper.

Gunna was booked on RICO charges on Wednesday in Fulton County, and while his cup shot seemed a bit mysterious, some eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the logo on the hoodie he was wearing — it’s a brand called LaRopa.

We spoke to a clothing company representative who told us about the day Jonah’s cup shot Released, the brand saw a 15% increase in hoodie sales, compared to a typical day.

Not only did sales jump on Wednesday, but the trend continued on Thursday as well… with a 24% increase to the top.

We’re told that Gunna has no stake in the company… he just happened to be wearing it during his arrest. However, he is not the only person who has rocked Aruba in the past… Playboi CartiAnd Bella HadidAnd Erica Jane And thug youth — Which is as locked up On related cartoons – they’ve all been spotted in LaRopa before.