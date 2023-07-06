Gunnar Henderson’s foul pitcher heads the photographer in the Orioles game against the Yankees

NEW YORK — The Orioles’ game Wednesday night against the New York Yankees was delayed by nearly 17 minutes in the bottom of the fifth inning after an errant throw to first base sailed right into the camera and hit a YES network cameraman.

With one out and a runner on first, the Yankees’ Anthony Volpe hit a ground ball to second base, where Baltimore’s Adam Frazier hit the ball and turned it over to Gunnar Henderson at second. Henderson rallied to try to get Volpe, and sailed his throw to first, past first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and hitting Pete Stendell in the head. The game was paused as doctors tended to Stendel, with the players eventually returning to the dugout where he was placed on a backboard and carried off the field.

Pete Stendell, a YES Network cameraman who was injured on a throwing error by Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, is put on a cart during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

During his ejection from the field, Stendel raised his arm to the crowd, giving the peace sign and other gestures as the fans cheered.

yes network chirp At about 10:30 p.m., Stendel was conscious and underwent tests at the hospital.

After the match, manager Brandon Hyde opened his post-match media session with ideas for Stendel.

“Let’s first hope the photographer on that camera is good,” said Hyde. That was a scary moment. I was given a peace sign as she came off the court, but it was hard to watch, and hopefully he’ll be okay.

“It was horrible to watch, it was horrible to be a part of and I just hope he’s okay.”

Henderson, a 21-year-old junior, also expressed concern.

“Every time a ball goes over a first baseman or even a ball from a batter, you don’t want to see it go toward a cheerleader,” said Henderson. “You happen to be in the wrong place. I hope he’s okay. My prayers go to him and I just thank the guys who rushed there to help him.”

Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles throws a wildcard to first base after forcing Isaiah Keener-Valeva of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning. The ball hit the YES Network photographer’s head. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

When asked about his emotional state, Henderson said it was “doing well”.

“What happened to him is abominable,” said Henderson. “But she’s just trying to play the game too hard, and sometimes, that happens.”

Baltimore was trailing 1-0 going into delay, and when the game resumed with Volpi on second after the foul, Kyle Higashioka scored on his own. The Orioles rallied for four runs in the next inning, as second baseman Colton Coozer hit the first major league hit to lead off his first home run, and held on for a 6–3 win.