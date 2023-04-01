April 2, 2023

Happy with your PS Plus Essential games in April 2023?

Len Houle April 2, 2023 1 min read

April 2023 PS Plus Basic The games have been announced, and as always, we’re on the lookout for three new games as part of our subscription service’s monthly update. This time around, Meet Your Maker is the main title, which launches directly on PS Plus. It is an online game where you either try to build an impenetrable base or try to beat someone else through FPS gameplay.

The other two titles offered are well-known entities, with Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron bringing some welcome variety to the class. Sackboy is a solid platformer that’s especially fun in co-op play, and Tails or Iron is a challenging 2D game that features some intense combat.

but to You Happy with your PS Plus Essential games in April 2023? Have your say in our polls, then tell us all about your plans in the comments section below.

