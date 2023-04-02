How to get 120 Wishes during this patch

Travelers are expected to get approximately 120 Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6. This is basically the culmination of all the primal destinies and the familiar and intertwined destinies. Note that HoYoverse has yet to reveal full details about the upcoming patch, which means there is no guarantee that players will get 120 requests. Also, this figure assumes that travelers will do everything that is part of the new content in Genshin Impact Version 3.6, including missions, achievements, and more.

Less active players are expected to have fewer wants. On a similar note, F2P players cannot 100% rely on the Blessings of the Welkin Moon or Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn rewards to get more from them. The estimates provided in terms of Wishes also do not take into account the player manually converting every possible Genesis Crystal pack they can purchase since the only limit is the player’s bank account.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Calculate Primogems to get 120 Wishes during the patch

The Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord Store has already counted the most free wishes (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Assuming the above calculations made by Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord are accurate, players can receive approximately 74 wishes. This infographic actually details all the relevant ways to earn Primogems, such as:

Daily commissions

spiral abyss

Live stream redemption codes

events

New area to explore

Do note that this 74 Wishes estimate is only for 100% F2P players. Small spenders expect to get more.

NB: The above calculation technically includes 74.96875 Wishes, but you can’t get a fraction of the draw in Genshin Impact 3.6. This estimate is still useful for later calculations.

How to get more than 74 wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6

Blessing of the Welkin Moon is usually not available for F2P players (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some other sources of potential desires:

Wilkin Moon Blessings: Potentially 3780 to 4080 additional Primogems (23.625 to 25.5 additional draws)

Potentially 3780 to 4080 additional Primogems (23.625 to 25.5 additional draws) Gnostic Battle Pass Hymn: 680 Primogems and Four Interlocking Fates (8.25 additional draws overall)

If you get the maximum number of Primgoems from Blessings of the Welkin Moon, you should expect to receive an additional 33.75 Draws from these two sources. Add that to the previous number 74.96875 to get 108.71875 wishes.

Fate knows too. (Image via HoYoverse)

However, learning about fates is also important. Here’s how to get more wishes (even if some are for the standard banner):

Star Glitter Exchange: Five Destinies to Identify (assuming you picked five from the beginning of April)

Five Destinies to Identify (assuming you picked five from the beginning of April) Battle Pass: Learn about Five Destinies (even if it’s F2P)

Learn about Five Destinies (even if it’s F2P) Dream Tree: Get to know two pots

This is an additional 12 fates meta, which would grant players 120 wishes via the standard emblem and other event wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6. F2P players will generally only have 86 wishes if one includes earned destinies.

The next update contains many more ways to get Primogems and Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

It is important to note that any player who is behind in Genshin Impact 3.6 can earn more Primogems and Fates. In addition, you can add several withdrawals to the existing estimates depending on how much old content you can clear before the new update is released.

However, travelers still have plenty of new ways to get Primogems and Fates in Genshin Impact 3.6 if they’re determined to grind it all out. Even bidders will still have a good chance of earning some extra wishes.