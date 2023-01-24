January 24, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for Dak Prescott’s brutal tweet

Joy Love January 24, 2023 2 min read

Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like Dak Prescott’s Cowboys tweet.

after the 49ers The Cowboys were defeated 19-12 on Sunday To advance to the NFC Championship Game, the Cowboys Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus.

The account posted “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in game play the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again cause self-injury.”


Herm Edwards slammed the Cowboys for singling out Dak Prescott in a tweet.
ESPN

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the Niners.
Getty Images

Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” Monday, and said the post wrongly offended him.

“What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a good Catholic man,” Edwards said. Mediaite has also covered it. “I’m not going to go there with that, but I will say this; it’s unfortunate. It’s really when you think about someone in the organization. You’re entitled to your opinion, but that thing is called a team.”

The 68-year-old has returned to ESPN in recent months after coaching at Arizona State since 2018. He diagnosed this as a problem with Cowboy culture.

“When you pick a particular person to say you want to take the blame, personally, I don’t believe in that,” Edwards said. “I just don’t, that’s not how I’m built. That’s a bit of a Dallas Cowboys problem. It’s always someone else’s fault… Let me blame that person because it’s not about us as a football team. They played a football game yesterday I thought They did a good job.”

Prescott She signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cowboys in the 2021 season. Even if they’re so tipped, the team has practically not been able to move on from him this season since his deal includes nearly $90 million in cap money in 2023.

See also  Cavs' Ricky Rubio Says His Comeback Is 'Not Just Today'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Rui Hachimura’s Trade Scores: Lakers earn strong mark by fulfilling need; The Wizards make another disappointing move

January 23, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

The 49ers have been an off-season drama factory. They’re going to the NFC title game anyway

January 23, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals beat Buffalo Bills just weeks after Damar Hamlin collapsed

January 23, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

The disappearance of the second hiker on Mount Baldy as the search continues for actor Julian Sands

January 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA halts attempts to fix Lucy’s troublesome solar array

January 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for Dak Prescott’s brutal tweet

January 24, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

City builder SteamWorld Build announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

January 24, 2023 Len Houle