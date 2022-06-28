Some legends never die. The return of the witches hocus pocus 2 This Halloween season, the long-awaited sequel to the classic Halloween Disney + on me September 30, 2022.

Watch the first official hocus pocus 2 Teaser trailer below!

The humor takes us back to Salem, Massachusetts to introduce a new cast of characters who ended up resurrecting the Sanderson Sisters, who have been making money all these years. “Lock up your kids! Salem, we’re back!” The sisters announce near the end of this first hocus pocus 2 Teaser, which also teases the return of Billy Boucherson and of course a black cat.

The film is described as “the spooky sequel to the 1993 classic Halloween” Pete MidlerAnd the Sarah Jessica Parker And the cathy stellar They all return as the beloved Sanderson sisters.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit a black-flame candle and resurrected 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, as they seek revenge. Now, three high school students must figure out how to prevent predatory witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on the night of All Hallow’s Eve.”

Anne Fletcher (A journey of self-reproach) is directing the film, and includes the cast as well Doug Jones Like Billy Bouchersona fan-favorite character from the original 1993 movie.

join them Whitney Beck (“Gossip Girl”, “Molly’s Game”) as Becca, Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”, “Crown Lake”) as Cassie and Bellisa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”, “The Baker and the Beauty”) as Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches. Sam Richardson (The werewolves are inside) will star too. Favorite “Capture Development” Tony Hill Actress, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham Everyone she landed roles with Furry Gutierrez, Jojo Brenner, Taylor Paige Henderson, And the Nina’s Kitchen.

The Kenny Ortega– Directing the 1993 movie starred Omari Katz As a curious young man he moves to Salem, Massachusetts, where he struggles to cope before awakening three demonic witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi) who have been executed in the 17th century. The movie also shined Thora Birchwho will Not Back for the sequel, unfortunately.

Jane D’Angelo (“Workaholics”) wrote the sequel script.