Behind the scenes news on why Kevin Owens missed WWE Raw

Despite being announced for "WWE Raw", Kevin Owens was not on the show this week, although the situation is only a minor one according to Dave Meltzer.

It was expected that Owens would compete against Ezekiel, Elias or their younger brother Elrod in Money In The Bank Men’s Ladder Match QualifierBut that match did not happen. Instead, the suspension team claimed it was rescheduled, and while it’s not known why Owens is out, it’s said to be not a serious problem.

Ezekiel was still a part of “WWE Raw” this week in a behind-the-scenes segment with john cena return, although neither Elias nor Elrod appeared. WWE also had a battle royal that was a ladder match qualification for the men’s Money In The Bank, but Ezekiel wasn’t that special, despite the fact that he would have had a chance to qualify originally.

The battle royale featured a host of WWE Superstars from both “Raw” and “SmackDown”, and was Riddle won it, who earned his spot in the premium live event this weekend. There is still one slot to be filled on the men’s side, but it’s not clear whether or not Owens will be ready to compete on Friday for a match against an Ezekiel family member.

Owens has taken to Twitter to address the fact that he is not on the show, tweeting, “I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t. Leave me alone.”

The WWE Money In The Bank event takes place live on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event was originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium But it has been moved to a smaller place due to the reported shortage of ticket sales.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddell vs. Fuck – Men’s Money Match in the Bank Ladder

* Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shutzi vs. Becky Lynch – Women’s Money Match in a Bank Ladder Match

* Bianca Belair (midfield) vs. Carmella – RAW Women’s Championship

* Ronda Rousey (Midfield) vs Natalya – SmackDown Women’s Championship

* The Usos (C) vs Street Profits – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

