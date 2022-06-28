June 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Behind the scenes news on why Kevin Owens missed WWE Raw

Behind the scenes news on why Kevin Owens missed WWE Raw

Roxanne Bacchus June 28, 2022 2 min read

Despite being announced for “WWE Raw”, Kevin Owens was not on the show this week, although the situation is only a minor one according to Dave Meltzer last time”Wrestling Radio Observer. “

It was expected that Owens would compete against Ezekiel, Elias or their younger brother Elrod in Money In The Bank Men’s Ladder Match QualifierBut that match did not happen. Instead, the suspension team claimed it was rescheduled, and while it’s not known why Owens is out, it’s said to be not a serious problem.

Ezekiel was still a part of “WWE Raw” this week in a behind-the-scenes segment with john cena return, although neither Elias nor Elrod appeared. WWE also had a battle royal that was a ladder match qualification for the men’s Money In The Bank, but Ezekiel wasn’t that special, despite the fact that he would have had a chance to qualify originally.

The battle royale featured a host of WWE Superstars from both “Raw” and “SmackDown”, and was Riddle won it, who earned his spot in the premium live event this weekend. There is still one slot to be filled on the men’s side, but it’s not clear whether or not Owens will be ready to compete on Friday for a match against an Ezekiel family member.

Owens has taken to Twitter to address the fact that he is not on the show, tweeting, “I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t. Leave me alone.”

I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t. leave me alone.

picture

See also  Queen Elizabeth latest news - Her Majesty the Queen has postponed another event where Prince Andrew "broken" after settling

The WWE Money In The Bank event takes place live on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event was originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium But it has been moved to a smaller place due to the reported shortage of ticket sales.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddell vs. Fuck – Men’s Money Match in the Bank Ladder

* Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shutzi vs. Becky Lynch – Women’s Money Match in a Bank Ladder Match

* Bianca Belair (midfield) vs. Carmella – RAW Women’s Championship

* Ronda Rousey (Midfield) vs Natalya – SmackDown Women’s Championship

* The Usos (C) vs Street Profits – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Do you have a news tip or correction? send it to me [email protected]

count

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Selena Gomez Reveals Her Legs In Season Two Of “Only Murders In The Building” premiere

June 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s giving up his US citizenship because of the abortion ruling

June 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong says he’s giving up his US citizenship: ‘F—America’

June 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Behind the scenes news on why Kevin Owens missed WWE Raw

June 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Cygnus cargo ship departs space station to a fiery death

June 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon due to the Corona virus

June 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

HTC’s smartphone division sways with the metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro

June 28, 2022 Len Houle