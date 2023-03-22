Humanity is depleting water “drop by drop”, UN says

Nearly 6,500 participants, including a hundred ministers and a dozen heads of state and government, are gathering for a United Nations conference on water from Wednesday to Friday.

“Mankind has blindly embarked on a perilous path.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm ahead of Wednesday’s March 22 launch in New York. United Nations Water Convention. This should make it possible to respond to the needs of billions of people at risk in the face of a global water crisis. “immediately”According to a UN-Water and UNESCO report released on Tuesday.

Some 6,500 participants are meeting until Friday in an effort to reverse the trend and guarantee everyone has access to drinking water or toilets by 2030, goals set in 2015. Among them are a hundred ministers and a dozen heads of state and government.

“We all suffer the consequences”

“Over-consumption and over-development of vampires, unsustainable exploitation of water resources, pollution and uncontrolled global warming are diminishing, dwindling, the source of life for humanity”, hammered Antonio Guterres at a press conference.

Dramatic situations (water shortages, surpluses, floods, contaminated water) are legion in many parts of the planet. And “We all suffer the consequences”Antonio Gutierrez assures. “How many people will be affected by this global water crisis is a scenario”Richard Connor, lead author of the report, explains to AFP.

“If nothing is done, 40 to 50% of the population will continue to lack access to sanitation services and 20-25% to safe drinking water.” Richard Connor, lead author of the UN-Water and Unesco report In AFP

In a world where freshwater use has increased by approximately 1% per year over the past 40 years, the UN-Water Report primarily highlights water scarcity. “tends to generalize” And worsened by the impact of global warming. Therefore, approximately 10% of the world’s population lives in countries where water stress is high or critical. According to a report released by the UN Climate Experts (IPCC) on Monday, “Half of the World’s Population” from infected “serious” Water scarcity for at least part of the year.

Two billion people drink contaminated water

Main problem: Contamination of available water due to lack or defects of sanitation systems. At least two billion people drink water contaminated with feces, exposing them to cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio. Pollution caused by drugs, chemicals, pesticides, microplastics or nanomaterials is also separate.

The situation also highlights inequality. “No matter where you are, if you’re wealthy enough, you’ll get waterAs Richard Connor notes, The poorer you are, the more exposed you are to these crises. “We’ve broken the water cycle.”Briefing AFP Henk Owing, Special Envoy for Water in the Netherlands. “We must act now because water insecurity undermines food security, health, energy security or urban development and social issues”he added. “It’s now or never, the opportunity of a generation.”