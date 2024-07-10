Inside Out 2 Becomes Pixar’s Biggest Film Ever at the Box Office

“Inside Out 2” has surpassed “Incredibles 2” to become the highest-grossing film in Pixar history.

It’s an emotional day for Pixar and parent company Disney.

Wednesday, Inside Out 2 passed over Superheroes 2 ($1.242 billion) to become Pixar’s highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, without adjusting for inflation. That puts it at number four on the overall list of highest-grossing animated films, and the climb is far from over, meaning it could eventually take the top spot.

Inside Out 2 “The Last Days” closed Tuesday with $1.251 billion in worldwide ticket sales, including $543.5 million in North America, where it has already become the third-biggest animated film of all time, and $708 million internationally, where it is the eighth-biggest animated title of all time.

The film is days away from surpassing Walt Disney’s animated film. Frozen ($1.274 billion), and it’s almost certain to leapfrog Illumination and Universal. Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.361 billion). Could it exceed? Frozen Part 2 ($1.451 billion) and getting the No. 1 crown is the biggest question mark, but many believe he is capable of it.

Inside Out 2 The film has yet to open in Japan, where expectations are bright (in South Korea, it has grossed $49 million, a staggering sum that Disney believes bodes well for Japan). Across Asia, Europe and North America, the film is being watched not only by families but also by teens and younger women who grew up watching the first film. inside outreleased in 2015.

The sequel also made history across Latin America. Outside North America, Mexico led all markets with a record $91.5 million, followed by Brazil with $58.9 million. Europe fared better than expected, with $52.4 million in the U.K. and Ireland, followed by $41 million in Italy. The film even broke box office records in Germany, which isn’t exactly known for its love of animation (its total grossed $33 million).

locally, Inside Out 2 It will pass Super Mario ($575 million) next week on the all-time animated chart, leaving only Superheroes 2 To conquer (this film grossed $609 million in North America. Another achievement: Christopher Nolan’s film has surpassed The Dark Knight It ranks 17th on the overall list of highest-grossing films domestically, both animated and live-action.

Directed by Kelly Mann, the sequel introduces a whole range of new emotions that are introduced to the “mind” when the young protagonist, Riley, becomes a teenager. Joy, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust are not sure how to feel the arrival of anxiety, envy, boredom, and embarrassment.

The film has become a topic of cultural discussion about the emotional changes that puberty brings, and is supported by many educators and psychologists as a teaching moment.

Inside Out 2The animated film “The Infinity War,” which has received excellent reviews and record-breaking viewership, has broken several records since its release in early June, including surpassing $1 billion at the global box office in record time for an animated film, or just 19 days.

Pixar’s film is the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, and the first film since Barbie It joined the billion-dollar club nearly a year ago. Among animated films, it’s the 11th to achieve the feat. Disney dominates the list, claiming eight of those releases, either Pixar or Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Inside Out 2 The win is essential for Pixar, which suffered a major setback when the company sent three of its films directly to the streaming service under the previous Disney regime and before Bob Iger returned as CEO.

Amy Poehler, who plays Joy, leads the voice cast. The cast includes Maya Hawke, Kensington Talman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Law, Soumia Noureddine-Green, Adele Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

In 2015, inside out It peaked at $858.8 million worldwide.