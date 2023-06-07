Investors weigh the Fed’s policy and economic outlook

US Treasury yields fell slightly on Wednesday as investors factored in the outlook for the economy and central bank interest rates and looked to economic data for clues.

At 7:08 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading just over 1 basis point, at 3.687%. The 2-year Treasury yield decreased by about 1 basis point, at 4.512%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. 1 basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors have been weighing what could be on the horizon for the economy and the Fed’s monetary policy, particularly in terms of interest rates, ahead of the June 13-14 central bank meeting.