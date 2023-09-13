The UAW may carry out targeted strikes if deals with automakers are not reached

The United Auto Workers union plans to carry out targeted strikes at specific plants against Detroit automakers if tentative contracts with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis are not reached.

That’s according to union officials who were briefed on the matter Tuesday night.

This plan could change depending on how negotiations proceed at 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, according to two sources who spoke to CNBC.

Members of the United Auto Workers union hold a rally and training sit-in near the Stellantis plant in Detroit, August 23, 2023. Michael Wayland/CNBC

UAW President Sean Fine addresses union members during a Sunday solidarity rally in Warren, Michigan, August 20, 2023
Michael Wayland/CNBC

Fine and other leaders have consistently said they have a plan if deals aren’t reached by the deadline, including potentially striking all three automakers and having the roughly 146,000 UAW members head to picket lines instead of factory lines. Carrying out targeted strikes can be complicated, because it is not clear how one plant will affect others. These measures would potentially send non-striking union members to the unemployment lines, if their state allows them to collect any benefits due to being unemployed as a result of the strike. Companies can also respond by choosing to lock out workers (refuse to hire) or by hiring permanent replacement employees for striking workers. Targeted strikes will save the union money, as it will not have to pay “strike pay” to as many members from its $825 million strike fund.