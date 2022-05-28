iPad Air with M1 processor and 256GB expanded storage is $70

It’s officially Memorial Day weekend. Time to start grilling, throw some drinks in the cooler, and get ready for some hot deals. We were Covers Memorial Day sales and discounts all week longAnd we’ve got some new fragrances for Saturday.

First , Apple’s latest iPad Air with 256GB of extended storage has dropped to $679 in amazon. This $70 discount is the best price in over a month for this configuration. If you don’t feel like you need the extra storage, the 64GB model is $569.99 (about $30 off) Amazon And the Walmart. Although the 256GB capacity helps ensure that you don’t run out of space too quickly.

This latest generation iPad Air is very similar to the previous model from 2020, but is greatly enhanced by borrowing the same M1 processor for the entry-level iPad Pro models and MacBooks. Air is fast, has a long battery life, and its 10.9-inch screen looks great. While it shares the same CPU as the more expensive iPad Pro, it uses Touch ID built into the side button instead of Face ID and lacks ProMotion for smoother scrolling. However, that discount helps further separate the 256GB Air from the base $799 128GB iPad Pro — making it a better value for most people. Read our review.



2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi) The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s super-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and features a 12MP front camera with Apple’s Center Stage feature support.

Miraculously, if you want to buy an Xbox Series X console right now, you now have multiple options. You can get one from Costco or directly from Microsoftor, if you are lucky, There may be one at your local Best Buy – But these are not deals. Today’s deal in the Xbox family right now is that Antonline offers a free add-on console of your choice with the purchase of Xbox Series S at $299.99. That’s the regular sale price for a mini-console, and you’ll get an additional gamepad worth up to $69.99 for free.

The Xbox Series S is a great little console if you don’t mind a digital-only box with 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. Sure, it’s a bit dependent on storage, with 512GB built in, but it’s perfect for Xbox Game Pass and game streaming. In addition, with this deal, you can choose from blackAnd the whiteAnd the redAnd the blueAnd the yellow green Controllers – up Special Edition 20th Anniversary In Sheer Smoky Black (Which is the right choice, by the way). This deal runs through June 7 or until it’s all sold out. Read our review.



Xbox Series S with free add-on controller The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-enabled Xbox Series X, but still manages to handle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. Antonline’s console offer with free add-on offers $59.99 to $69.99 depending on the gamepad chosen.

If you don’t want to wait until July Google’s upcoming Pixel 6A phone And you are a T-Mobile or Sprint customer, you can get Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro For $150 at Best Buy with activation. This deal lowers the price Pixel 6 down to $459.99 – Same as the most budget friendly 6A – and Pixel 6 Pro is now $749.99. Both deals require activation on T-Mobile or Sprint, but you choose to pay for them up front or in monthly installments.

While the Pixel 6 siblings have Had some problems with software updatesThey still have some of the best cameras in a smartphone — arguably Some of the best Android phones out there. Pixel 6A will borrow Google Tensor’s CPU when it comes out in summer, but improved cameras stay exclusive to distinct pixels. Read our review.



Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 is the new base model for the latest major Google releases. It features a Google Tensor CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a rear camera with both 50MP for the main wide-angle and 12MP for the ultra-wide angle.



Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the big brother to the latest Pixel duo, with a 6.7-inch screen, 12GB of RAM and a third camera featuring a 4x telephoto lens and 48MP resolution.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet It maintained its position as one of our favorite budget Chromebooks, although in late 2021 a newer model with a higher price tag brought some concessions. This new model is Chromebook Duet 5, which is made even more impressive with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen and a new price point of around $500. The screen is great, the keyboard attachment is again very good, and the battery life is long. But it’s a slightly different game when it’s $200 more than its predecessor.

Now, you can get Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for the most respected $379 in Best Buy. That $120 discount for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD makes it much easier to overlook some of its drawbacks—like the lack of biometric authentication and the lack of a stylus included. Money saved always makes things look better, am I right? Read our review.

Throw more bargains on the grill: