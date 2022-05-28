May 28, 2022

Mario Strikers: Battle League will be supported with free updates after launch

Len Houle May 28, 2022 1 min read
Photo: Nintendo

In case you missed it, Nintendo announced that it will support the upcoming version Mario Strikers: Battle League with Free post-launch updatesincluding new characters.

We now seem to have some additional information from the Twitter user and data selector.Wipeoutjack7– Revealing the source code of the game indicates an additional 10 characters. The exact characters haven’t been revealed yet, but that means Characters like Daisy can come back.

Of course, this is all subject to change, and for now – all we know is that this post-launch content will include at least some free characters. If we get 10 extra characters, as above, this will raise the full list up to 20 characters.

These free post-launch updates follow in the footsteps of many other first-party Nintendo releases. On the athletic front, Mario Golf: Super Rush He also got additional courses and characters.

How do you feel about Nintendo and Next Level Games supporting Mario Strikers: Battle League with free bonus content? What characters would you like to see join the list? Leave your thoughts below.

