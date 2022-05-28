Mario Strikers: Battle League will be supported with free updates after launch

In case you missed it, Nintendo announced that it will support the upcoming version Mario Strikers: Battle League with Free post-launch updatesincluding new characters.

We now seem to have some additional information from the Twitter user and data selector.Wipeoutjack7– Revealing the source code of the game indicates an additional 10 characters. The exact characters haven’t been revealed yet, but that means Characters like Daisy can come back.

Mario Strikers has 10 characters at launch, but 20 characters in slots. It looks like there might be 10 additions coming with the recently announced free downloadable content. pic.twitter.com/PCGSlDOzoB– Jack (@Wipeoutjack7) May 27 2022

Of course, this is all subject to change, and for now – all we know is that this post-launch content will include at least some free characters. If we get 10 extra characters, as above, this will raise the full list up to 20 characters.

These free post-launch updates follow in the footsteps of many other first-party Nintendo releases. On the athletic front, Mario Golf: Super Rush He also got additional courses and characters.



