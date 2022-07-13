iPad Prime Day deal blog: Cheapest prices on Apple tablets

refresh

(Image credit: Apple) With so many retailers today used to competing with Amazon on pricing (we’re not sure what the “Black Friday in July” mantra is, but who are we to complain?), it’s no surprise that we’ve found a good selection of deals elsewhere. We’ll take this Discounts for the 4th generation iPad Air 10.9 inch (Opens in a new tab), which can be up to $200 off the recommended retail price. It might be a 2020 model, but we’re still rating it (see iPad generations list to find out more), and we’re excited to offer Apple fans in the US a chance to snap up a deal similar to the one in the UK we mentioned earlier.

(Image credit: Apple) good morning! We’re kicking off Day Two with a huge savings on iPad Air (2020). Here in the UK on Amazon you can save 23% on your 10.9-inch iPad, with From £649 to £499 (Opens in a new tab). While this may not be the latest iPad Air, it’s still a great tablet at a great price. This tablet comes with 64GB of memory and supports both Wifi and Cellular, so it’s perfect for creatives on the go. In addition, you can choose between a fresh light green or a beautiful rose gold. However, before you rush to get this discount, make sure you sign up Amazon Prime (Opens in a new tab) (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not ready to commit) Because this is an exclusive members-only deal.

(Image credit: Apple) We marked a Save $100 on the 2021 iPad Pro 11 with M1 technology (Opens in a new tab) earlier, but if you want a bigger screen, Amazon has it too $100 off iPad Pro 12.9 (Opens in a new tab) which was launched next to it. The 12.9-inch tablet now starts at $999 for a 128GB configuration. Both are not deals on iPad Prime Day, so you can take advantage of the discounts even if you’re not an Amazon Prime day member.

(Image credit: Microsoft) So, with no official iPad Prime Day deals in the US, what are the alternatives? Well, we’re big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, but even we have to realize that the competition is getting better all the time. And one very tempting alternative is Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8, which Amazon has cut its price by up to 25% on this peak day! Most of the lower 8GB RAM configurations are already sold in the US, but there are still some great deals available on the higher-spec configurations. My pick as the best buy is Surface Pro 8 with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD Reduced by $427 from $1,599.99 to $1,172.99 (Opens in a new tab). If you need more storage, the same 512GB device will be reduced from $1899.99 to $1439.99. See also PS4 players just got a big free gift In the UK, there are still some options left for lower specifications, with Surface Pro 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD reduced by £382.45 from £999 to £616.55 (Opens in a new tab). That’s more than a third! This gives you a tablet with superior performance and style support with the added bonus of being Windows – so you can run full desktop software. This can be a game changer for people who like to use the pen for photo editing and drawing.

(Image credit: Apple) As Amazon Prime Day 2022 draws to a close, iPad Prime Day deals remain thin on the ground. In fact, the only specific iPad Prime Day deal we’ve found across Amazon sites in the US and UK is this: £100 – £230 off 2020 iPad Air in the UK. This deal shouldn’t come as too surprising considering the new iPad Air was released just a couple of months ago, but it’s still a good buy, giving you the change for a stylish iPad that still has excellent performance now at as low as £1. 419. There’s savings across configurations and colors, and you can save from £100 on the 64GB WiFi model (now £419) to £230 off the 256GB WiFi + Cellular model (now £589). 256GB WiFi configuration is £130 off (now £539). This is a very good savings of up to 26% off the usual retail price, and best of all there is currently still good availability across the five different color options.

Don’t forget that we track all kinds of other Apple deals during Prime Day as well as iPad Prime Day deals. You’ll find the best prices on MacBooks, iMacs, AirPods, Apple Watch and iPads at our site Apple Prime Day deals round up.

(Image credit: Apple) That’s a good savings over the powerful 2021 iPad Pro, the 11-inch model. This is the wi-fi model, 128GB, and it comes in space gray, but most importantly, you get it iPad Pro with $100 savings at Amazon – down from $799 to $699 (Opens in a new tab). Just to give you an idea of ​​who this iPad is best suited for, why not check out our website iPad Pro 11-inch review. Its length and shortness is a great piece of equipment, but it’s also likely to be overkill for many users – hence the hefty price tag. A note on the bargain price – We also say $100 was wiped out from the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) during Black Friday last year, but that iPad still costs $999. So in context, this is a huge savings over the already cheaper 11-inch version. Respectable deal, really!

(Image credit: Apple) This is the best Prime Day iPad deal – but it’s not even a Prime Day deal! We will explain! Now, on Amazon, you can get 2021, 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $299, saving you $30 (Opens in a new tab). The thing is, you don’t need a Prime Day membership to get it. So is it the official Prime Day deal (even though it’s on Amazon)?! Um, ah, who cares! It’s a great deal on a 2021 iPad at a really good price, so we’re excited to be promoting it. See also Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

(Image credit: Apple) There is a small discount on the latest iPad Air (2022) on Amazon right now. List price is $599 and It’s listed for $559 (Opens in a new tab). This is the iPad Air with the ultra-fast M1 chip and ultra-luxury camera. This offer is available to Prime members and non-Prime members, so get the click!

(Image credit: Apple) Want an iPad Air on this rush day? You are lucky if you are in the UK like 2020 iPad Air dropped to £419 (Opens in a new tab) (This is a £100 discount). We have this model and absolutely love it. This offer is available in rose gold and silver gray and for Prime members only (Register here if you are not a member (Opens in a new tab)).

(Image credit: Apple) (Opens in a new tab) The iPad Pro is such a powerful piece of gadget that it could give the MacBook Air a run for its money these days. So if you need a tablet that can handle just about anything you want to throw at it, the iPad Pro is the device for you. This Amazon deal sees 4th generation super powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and massive 1TB of storage reduced to just £1,199 (Opens in a new tab) – That’s a huge discount of £270!

Accessories are sold separately (Image credit: Apple) For some reason, the iPad deals on Amazon in the US aren’t as widely available as they are in the UK. But that could change as Prime Day continues. In the meantime, B&H Photo has some excellent deals on the Apple tablet, including a $50 off the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch, bringing it down to just $749 (Opens in a new tab). This particular model comes in silver, with an Apple M1 8-Core chip, 8-Core GPU and 16-Core Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display, 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM. There is a limited supply, so if a pro is what you’re after, grab it before they all disappear.