July 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nintendo acquires animation studio that will become 'Nintendo Pictures'

Nintendo acquires animation studio that will become ‘Nintendo Pictures’

Len Houle July 14, 2022 2 min read

Nintendo acquires CG Productions dynamo picturesand will rename it to “Nintendo Pictures,” The company announced. The new subsidiary will focus on “visual content development using Nintendo IP” and “visual content planning and production including CG animation.” Company’s IMDB page Lists credits on dozens of titles, including motion capture work death strand And the Persona 5and post-production Metroid: other m.

The acquisition comes as Nintendo prepares to release its most important cinematic release in years. a Animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise Starring Chris Pratt. The film is currently slated for release next spring, nearly thirty years after the last major cinematic adaptation: the 1993 live-action film. Super Mario Bros. Starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Live action adaptation of Detective Pikachu Based on the Pokémon franchise, it was released in 2019.

The acquisition comes amid a flurry of interest in turning video games into movies and TV shows. A second animated movie based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was released earlier this year, and a TV show based on Naughty Dog’s the last of us Currently in production for HBO. Sony, which also recently released a movie based on its Uncharted games, has indicated that it wants to continue expanding its PlayStation IP outside of video games in Investor’s last day.

Nintendo’s notice to shareholders says it has acquired 100 percent of the outstanding stock in Dynamo Pictures, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the video game company. It expects the acquisition to expire on October 3, 2022.

See also  PlayStation Plus Leak reveals one of the biggest free games so far this year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

9 min read

iPad Prime Day deal blog: Cheapest prices on Apple tablets

July 13, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture on iPhone and iPad

July 13, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

It is reported that Nikon will join Canon in finalizing the development of high-end DSLR cameras

July 12, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Backstage news of Sasha Banks’ first appearance since WWE exit

July 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A mysterious fast radio explosion in space has a ‘heartbeat’ pattern.

July 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

2022 British Open TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch online, channel, St. Andrews

July 14, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo acquires animation studio that will become ‘Nintendo Pictures’

July 14, 2022 Len Houle