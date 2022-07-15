July 15, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

It's ChromeOS now, not Chrome OS

It’s ChromeOS now, not Chrome OS

Len Houle July 15, 2022 2 min read

Chrome OS, Google’s Linux-based operating system for Chromebooks, has been around for more than a decade, but the company has made a small but notable rebranding: it’s now called ChromeOS, with no space in between. James Crum, Google’s chief marketing officer for ChromeOS, confirmed the change in the edge.

You can see the change for yourself everywhere Google ChromeOS development page (Although the official logo at the top appears to have a lowercase c.)

These are three full spaces saved in this screenshot. (And four if you count the logo).
screenshot from Google ChromeOS development page

The change has not been rolled out everywhere yet. on me This ChromeOS page On the Google Chromebook website, for example, Google still spells operating system as two separate words. According to Croom, the company understands that the change isn’t reflected everywhere but is working on making it appear more consistent, so it looks like the new ChromeOS brand will eventually be switched over.

Look at those spaces!
screenshot from Google Chrome OS page on their Chromebooks website

I know this isn’t the biggest deal in the world, but we’re here the edge I like to look at him Trademarks And the Logos. Apple long ago moved its operating systems to the “thingOS” brand, and I wonder if Google might do something similar. Wear OS He still has space – Google may drop it in favor of WearOS when Pixel Watch will launch this fall? I will also write the word “AndroidOS” so we can show it en masse. or better yet, “FuchsiaOS.”

I’m joking (mostly) with the latter two, and we have no indication that Google is planning to change anything except ChromeOS. But if you’re used to writing Chrome OS in that space, it’s officially time to stop.

See also  Dell Deal Alert: Alienware Aurora RTX 3070 Gaming PC for $1,499.99

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nintendo acquires animation studio that will become ‘Nintendo Pictures’

July 14, 2022 Len Houle
9 min read

iPad Prime Day deal blog: Cheapest prices on Apple tablets

July 13, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture on iPhone and iPad

July 13, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Charlie Sheen still doesn’t support Sammy’s daughter’s only fanpage

July 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

SpaceX launches space station cargo mission – Spaceflight Now

July 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

MLB Agent Casey Close sues Doug Gottlieb over Freddy Freeman’s tweet

July 15, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It’s ChromeOS now, not Chrome OS

July 15, 2022 Len Houle