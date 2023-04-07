Google Pay mistakenly sends free money to users – Ars Technica

Here’s a good reason to use Google Pay: Google may send you a bunch of free money. many users a report Google has mistakenly deposited cash into its accounts — anywhere from $10 to $10 1000 dollars. Android researcher Mishaal Rahman I caught the error and shared most of the relevant details on Twitter.

The money arrived via Google Pay’s “rewards” program. Just like a credit card, you’re supposed to get a few bucks back every once in a while for various promotions, but nothing like this. Several screenshots show users receiving large amounts of “reward” money for what the message called a “Google Pay Remittance trial”. “Dogfooding” is technical talk of “internal beta testing program” for that if A message like this was supposed to, and should have been sent only to Google employees and/or some testing partner. Many regular users have received multiple copies of this message with multiple batches.

Users who took flash deposits later received an email from the Google Pay team detailing “An error resulted in an unintentional cash balance being credited to your account.” The message begins, “You received this email because an accidental cash credit was deposited in your Google Pay account. The issue has since been resolved and, where applicable, the credit has been revoked.” We’ll guess that anyone who left money in their Google Pay account was taken out, but for those who have spent or transferred money, Google adds, “If we can’t reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary.” “.

It’s true: if you spend money or transfer it, keep it! Google doesn’t want to spend its time (or presumably put up with press coverage) chasing down individual users.