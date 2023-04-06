Today’s Wordle Review: April 6, 2023

Immediately, EA lit up green – a great sign. My actual anatomical heart might have quivered. If there is more than one letter green in the first round, I feel like I have a better chance of solving the puzzle in three tries, and as we all know, three is the magic number. I aim for three!

Getting rid of the R and T, two common letters, meant I needed to think. I would normally pick S in the next round, but SEA doesn’t lead to much. seals? Sims? While I was thinking about SEAMS, the letter M settled in my mind, so I decided to try MEALY. I’m not sure if this was a logical choice or a shot in the dark, but I expected it anyway. The L turned yellow, the Y lit up green, and I caught my breath – real progress. Too close.

Knowing that L was the first letter, I was thinking LEAFY and LEAKY. I really wanted to guess LEAFY. It’s a beautiful, positive, evocative word, the green trees glistening in the sunlight. LEAKY has rusty drops of sadness about it. K makes a raspy sound in your throat; Leaves whisper in the spring breeze. I went with LEAFY – and it solved. WORDLE IN THREE! Give me my souvenir jacket, please. (Yes, I sometimes mock up college jackets to reward myself if I get a Wordle in a 3.)