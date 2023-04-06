Today’s Wordle Review: April 6, 2023

Welcome to The Wordle Review. Be warned: This article contains spoilers for the puzzle of the day. Wordle solution firstor scroll at your own risk.
This month’s featured artist is Simone Noronha. You can read more about it here.
★★★★★
World 656 3/6
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ heart
⬜🟩🟩🟨🟩 the meal
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Paper
I always start with HEART. It has good vowels, the R and T are useful for solving, and the H lets you know if you have a consonant pair, like PH, CH, or SH. In addition, it is romantic and affirms our humanity: Amo, ergo sum!
Immediately, EA lit up green – a great sign. My actual anatomical heart might have quivered. If there is more than one letter green in the first round, I feel like I have a better chance of solving the puzzle in three tries, and as we all know, three is the magic number. I aim for three!
Getting rid of the R and T, two common letters, meant I needed to think. I would normally pick S in the next round, but SEA doesn’t lead to much. seals? Sims? While I was thinking about SEAMS, the letter M settled in my mind, so I decided to try MEALY. I’m not sure if this was a logical choice or a shot in the dark, but I expected it anyway. The L turned yellow, the Y lit up green, and I caught my breath – real progress. Too close.
Knowing that L was the first letter, I was thinking LEAFY and LEAKY. I really wanted to guess LEAFY. It’s a beautiful, positive, evocative word, the green trees glistening in the sunlight. LEAKY has rusty drops of sadness about it. K makes a raspy sound in your throat; Leaves whisper in the spring breeze. I went with LEAFY – and it solved. WORDLE IN THREE! Give me my souvenir jacket, please. (Yes, I sometimes mock up college jackets to reward myself if I get a Wordle in a 3.)
The word of the day is paper. According to Webster’s New World College Dictionaryit is an adjective meaning, “has broad leaves or consists chiefly of these leaves.”
Today’s stats
this word It’s moderately challenging because of the uncertainty, but strategy can help.
The word has a common letter pattern with five or six possible answers. Getting the answer in six guesses requires strategic choices in each guess.
Our featured artist
Simone Noronha is a South Asian illustrator and art director based in New York and hailing from Dubai. She enjoys weaving narratives and intricate details into her photographs using the saturated color palettes and moody lighting that have become her signature. in Interview with WiredShe said, “I like to think of illustrative style as just our natural flaws that you shine through and try your best.”
Further reading
If you solve a different word than what was shown today, please refresh your page.
Join the conversation on social media! Use the hashtag #wordlereview to chat with other solutions.
Leave any ideas you have in the comments! Please follow our Community Guidelines:
-
be kind Comments are subject to moderation.
-
Are you facing a technical problem? Please use the Help button in the Settings menu in the Games app, or send an email to [email protected]
-
These rules will be enforced.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Samsung has reportedly leaked its private secrets through ChatGPT • The Register
After Stadia’s death, VP Phil Harrison left – Ars Technica
Valve’s list of March’s most-played Steam Deck games has a surprise entry