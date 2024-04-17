Is Fallout 76 worth playing in 2024?

If you're like us, you're watching what's new He falls appears on Amazon Prime, you've probably turned to it PS Plus Extra And PS Plus Premium To download or stream one of Bethesda's popular RPGs. For us, we avoided the much-loved Fallout New Vegas and Fallout 3, instead venturing to West Virginia in Fallout 76. Director Todd Howard's Fallout with Friends was critically panned upon its first release, and it's a different beast six years later. But does that mean the game is good? Is it worth playing in 2024?

We set out to answer these questions when we first emerged from Vault 76. List our adventures on Bush Square YouTube channelwe're connected to quest-providing NPCs — a feature absent at launch — cool rules created by other players, and enough loot to burden us 76 times.

Amidst all the noise of the online open world, we found ourselves enjoying listening to '50s classics while blowing the heads off of ghouls – and doing it all with friends. The wasteland is certainly a lonely place, so exploring it with a group of survivors gives Fallout 76 something distinct from other entries in the series. But is it enough to stop uninstalling and move on to one of the main entries in the series? You can find out by watching the full video!

Have you recently re-downloaded any Fallout games thanks to the offer? Let us know which ones are which in the comments.