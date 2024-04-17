The Pixel 7A is a slam dunk at its record low of $349

Google is expected to introduce the new Pixel 8A at its I/O developers conference next month. This will likely be a contributing factor to the new all-time low price we are seeing in the medium term Pixel 7A We were introduced to her during last year's event. Amazon, Best buyAnd Google They all go for $349, which is $150 off the original price.

Buying it directly from Google is the better deal, as you'll also get three months of YouTube Premium and Google One, the latter supplementing the device's 128GB storage with 100GB of additional cloud storage.

The imminent arrival of the Pixel 8A could lead to a deeper price drop, or perhaps Google will beef up today's discount as a permanent change. But if you need a new phone now, don't hesitate to jump on this deal. Even at its original price, we think the Google Pixel 7A is still one of the best Android phones you can buy. It has the same Tensor G2 chipset that runs the display on the flagship Pixel 7, which delivers exceptional performance and optimizations that allow the battery to last for up to three days. The dual camera system remains the best you can get for the money.

The Pixel 7A is great for other features, too, like a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Qi wireless charging. In addition to the software's regular features to enhance its capabilities, it's also guaranteed to receive at least two more major updates at the platform level, which means you'll get the upcoming Android 15 and should be tuned in for whatever developments Google has planned for Android 16., as well as several security updates in between and what After him. See also Caught a memory smuggler and hundreds of SSD drives strapped to his waist

