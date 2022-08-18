Is Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin the coolest leader of all time?

Maybe there was There is no moment in the modern history of Finland More important than now Country—which shares a border of 830 miles with Russia—Closer to NATO. So, the country’s Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, 36, can be forgiven for leaving her hair with friends, as she apparently did over the weekend, according to a viral video of her party as it was in 2019.

Maren is seen in a leaked video that contains more than thirty things that successful people might consider an ordinary weekend. But because she is a world leader, calls have been growing for her to quit because of her dance moves. one critic She posted a video of her weird behavior over the weekend on Twitter With a call to step down. “This is Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Some have been saying she’s brilliant…maybe among other teens. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most helpless prime minister ever. He knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and quit.” . Thanks.”

Another said she should spend less time on the dance floor and more time solving the country’s problems, writing: “Finland has record-high electricity prices and a shortage of healthcare and elderly care professionals, and this is how our leader spends her time!”

This isn’t the first time Marine has been criticized for her after-hours activities. In December 2021, she made a public apology after being out of clubs until 4am even though she had been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

In July, she was criticized by her enemies and celebrated by fans for attending the popular Finnish rock festival in a leather jacket and shorts. “Yes, the ‘nice level’ may not be the best indicator of the prime minister’s job performance, but it certainly won’t hurt. Finland’s Sanna Marin has set a new standard,” one supporter wrote.

Most of the criticism has come from the conservative Finnish opposition, which is likely not in competition with the prime minister. One fan wrote that she has become a symbol of progress. “If we always asked for permission from these conservatives, there would be no female prime minister. I am proud to show this video to my friends and colleagues. The world and ‘accepted values’ are changing.”