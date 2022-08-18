KABUL – A deadly explosion hit a mosque in the Afghan capital, Afghan police said

August 18, 2022

Kabul - Afghan police said an explosion targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital

August 18, 2022

Khaled Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, told CNN that the explosion caused casualties, but did not specify other details.

He added that the accident occurred in the city police area 17 and that the security forces at the scene were investigating.

The Emergency Health Organization said at least three people had died.

“After today’s explosion, we admitted 27 patients to our surgical center for war victims in Kabul, including five minors, one of them a 7-year-old boy,” Stefano Souza, director of emergencies for Afghanistan, told CNN.

“Two dead patients arrived and one died in the emergency room,” he said.

“In the month of August alone, we were able to treat six mass casualties in our hospital, for a total of approximately 80 patients. Over the course of the year, we continued to receive bullet wounds, shrapnel injuries, stab wounds, and mine and IED exploding victims on a daily basis.. The country suffers from the repercussions of conflict Too long undermined his future.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the deaths and injuries of civilians, but did not say how many. He said in a tweet on Twitter that the Taliban government “strongly condemns” the explosion, and vowed to “arrest the perpetrators of these crimes and punish them for their heinous acts.”

Bilal Karimi, the Taliban’s deputy spokesman, condemned the blast in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“Civilian killers and perpetrators of similar crimes will soon be arrested and punished for their actions, God willing,” Karimi wrote.

CNN’s Brent Sowells and Johnny Hallam contributed reporting.

