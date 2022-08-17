Kabul – Afghan police said an explosion targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital

Khaled Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, told CNN that the explosion caused casualties, but did not specify more.

He added that the accident occurred in the city police area 17 and that the security forces at the scene were investigating.

Emergency Health Care later confirmed that at least three people had died.

“After today’s explosion, we admitted 27 patients to our surgical center for war victims in Kabul, including five minors, one of them a seven-year-old boy,” Stefano Souza, director of emergencies for Afghanistan, told CNN.