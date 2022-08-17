Kabul – Afghan police said an explosion targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital

Khaled Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, told CNN that the explosion caused casualties, but did not specify more.
He added that the accident occurred in the city police area 17 and that the security forces at the scene were investigating.
Emergency Health Care later confirmed that at least three people had died.
“After today’s explosion, we admitted 27 patients to our surgical center for war victims in Kabul, including five minors, one of them a seven-year-old boy,” Stefano Souza, director of emergencies for Afghanistan, told CNN.
“Two dead patients arrived and one died in the emergency room,” he said.
“In the month of August alone, we were able to treat six mass casualties in our hospital, for a total of approximately 80 patients. Over the course of the year, we continued to receive bullet wounds, shrapnel injuries, stab wounds, and mine and IED exploding victims on a daily basis.. The country suffers from the repercussions of conflict Too long undermined his future.”
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban, condemned the blast in a tweet on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
“Civilian killers and perpetrators of similar crimes will soon be arrested and punished for their actions, God willing,” Karimi wrote.
This is an evolving story and will be updated.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
China sends troops to Russia to participate in the “Vostok” exercise
Poland withdraws 100 tons of dead fish from the Oder River after a mysterious mass death | Poland
Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run for Senate in Italian elections