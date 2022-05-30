Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her daughter Ruby’s wedding over the weekend, but it wasn’t a traditional relationship.

The Halloween star shared snapshots of the event showing brides Ruby – the mutants – and her partner Cynthia dressed up as their favorite video game characters.

Curtis, 63, had previously revealed that she would run the wedding in her World of Warcraft costume, as character Jenna Broadmoor.

The brides dressed in cosplay! Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her daughter Ruby’s “beautiful” wedding to her partner Cynthia dressed as a video game character

“The wife is sweet! Robbie and Cynthia,” Curtis commented on the post, adding the wedding date, 5/29/2022.

Part of “costume play”, cosplay is a popular activity among fans of fantasy and science fiction, in which cosplayers dress up as a particular character.

It wasn’t immediately clear which character Robbie had chosen, though some fans have speculated that she was inspired by the “SkullGirls” video game series.

Her partner Kynthia dressed up as Elphelt Valentine, a main character in the Guilty Gear series.

Happy Days: Guests were encouraged to attend the wedding dressed in character, with one of the guests dressed up as Woody from the Toy Story

Making the cut: In another shot from her daughter’s big day, Curtis is snapped with a butcher’s knife as she rocks the next installation in the Halloween franchise

The 26-year-old, who works as a video editor for a YouTube game character, is known for her love of dressing up after appearing with her famous mom at events in costume.

In October last year, Curtis revealed that her daughter appeared to be trans, saying the experience as a parent was like “speaking a new language.”

Curtis has two adopted daughters with her husband, comedy director Christopher Guest. Annie, born 1986, and Robbie, born 1996.

Dressing up: Curtis and her daughter Ruby above were photographed in 2016 at the Hollywood premiere of Warcraft

‘Proud’: Emmy nominee Jamie Lee Curtis (right, pictured on October 12) wished her transgender daughter Ruby ‘Greymane’ Guest (2-L) a happy birthday on the 26th Sunday with a tribute critical of the legislature ‘Discriminatory and unfair’ anti-trans

“You can’t make this!” I wrote. “The only thing left at the end of this whole beautiful wedding, after everything had been stripped away, was the butcher’s knife with which they cut the tiramisu wedding cake! The wife is sweet!”

In March of this year, Curtis told Jimmy Kimmel that she was planning to run her daughter’s dress-up wedding dressed as Jenna Broadmoor, a famous character in World of Warcraft.

It was revealed that Ruby had chosen for her an outfit that his tailor had made in Russia.

“Her name is Jaina Broadmoor,” Curtis said of her costume. ‘it’s a game. She is an admiral. And so I went to Etsy and typed “Jaina Proudmoore’s costume” and came up with a woman who was wearing the costume. I said, great. As you know, we exchanged contacts.

I paid her a good amount of money for this and everything is working fine. I sent her my measurements. Everything was fine until a month ago, two or three weeks ago, I got an email from her. She said there might be a delay in sending the outfit. And I said, ‘It’s okay, a week or two is fine,’ the actress continued.

She added: ‘It’s a fancy dress wedding. It’s really exciting. We’re going to have a nice picnic in the backyard, and I’m really excited.

Talking to People About her daughter last year, Curtis said there were “tears involved” when Ruby came out, but that she is a “grateful student” when it comes to supporting her daughter.

‘She Speaks a New Language’: Last year, the Halloween Kills producer star admitted that she and her husband of 37 years – Emmy winner Christopher Guest (L, pictured in 2019) – ‘still slip occasionally’ ‘By misleading Ruby and calling her by her birth name

Curtis admitted that she occasionally “mistakes” Ruby’s pronouns, although Ruby said she would never be “angry” when that happens, because she knows her mom is doing her best.

“She speaks a new language,” she said. It teaches new terms and words. I’m new to it and I’m not someone who pretends to know a lot about him. And I’ll blow it up, I’ll make mistakes. I like to try to avoid making big mistakes.

Ruby said she knew it was different when she was 16, but because of the negative experience with treatment, she didn’t come out “in the time I probably should have.”

It wasn’t until a few years ago that while she was still going by Tom and dating her now fiancé, she first admitted that she might be trans.

Her fiancé said: I love you for what you are.