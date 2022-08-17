Jordan Elsa withdraws from his series “For personal reasons”

|

When the CW’s Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-championship Superman and Louis He returns for the third season, and will do so with a new actor as Jonathan Kent. “jordan s The studio has notified that he will not be returning to ‘Superman & Lois’ for the third season due to personal reasons. The reason for Elsass’s departure is known, sources close diverse Say it wasn’t a workplace issue or incident.

Here’s a look back at the season 2 trailer and an overview of The CW’s Superman and Louis:

SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 2 begins as dust continues to fall in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”). The national image of Smallville is thriving…but something so deep beneath the surface will send shock waves through the city and could mean the end of it all. In the Smallville Gazette, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”) and Chrissy Bebeau (Sofia Hashmick, “All the Bright Places”) split when an old story with a personal connection to Blois casts doubt on her professional credibility. The people of Kent also find themselves dealing with change. Athlete Jonathan (Jordan Elsas, “Little Fires Everywhere”) faces new challenges on the football field that will lead him to questionable actions, while Jordan (Alex Garvin, “The Peanuts”) and Sarah Cushing (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”) face secrets. Individuality threatens to erode their growing relationship. Her family also grapples with new challenges as Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”) entry into local politics proves more pressing than she expected and leaves Kyle (Eric Valdez, “Graceland”) worried that long-buried mistakes might return to threaten the family. Against it all, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Talk”) finds retirement doesn’t necessarily make life any quieter, while John Henry Irons (Wooly Parks, “All American”) and his recently arrived daughter Natalie (Tyler) Buck (“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living”) tries to make this new land their home while discovering their place in the life of the Kents.

CW’s Superman and Louis stars Tyler Hoechlin Like Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch like Lois Lane, jordan s Like Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garvin Like Jordan Kent, Eric Valdez Like Kyle Cushing Andy Navarrete Like Sarah Cushing, Woolley Parks Like John Henry Irons, Sophia Hazmic Like Chrissy Bebo, Tyler Buck Like Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh Like General Samuel Lane and Emmanuel Shreki Like Lana Lang Cushing. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel And the Joe SchusterAnd the Superman and Louis From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Executive Producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helping, Sarah Schechter, Geoff JonesAnd the David Madden.

Posted in: CW, Preview, Streaming, TV | Tagged: cw, dcu, jordan Elsass, superman and louis, cw