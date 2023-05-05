JaMychal Green starts in place of Kevon Looney. Lakers-Warriors live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, and TV

If Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal series between the No. 6-ranked Golden State Warriors and the No. 7-seed Los Angeles Lakers is any indication, we’re in for a hot second round. Lakers center Anthony Davis took over in Game 1 going down 30 points and grabbing 23 rebounds to lead Los Angeles to a 117-112 victory and a 1-0 lead.

This is the AD version many Lakers fans have been waiting for, and if he can continue this production, a path to the NBA Finals could be opened. Meanwhile, the Warriors remain the defending champions and defeated the upstart Sacramento Kings in seven games in the first round. Stephen Curry, who is out of his Game 7 of 50, needs his fellow champions to step up in the series. Kevon Looney is a beast on the boards. Can he score another 20-plus game?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stand together during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal Series on May 2, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chew)

How to watch Lakers Warriors

from: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

What: Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2 (Lakers lead, 1-0)

when: 9 p.m. ET Thursday

where: Chase Center, San Francisco

television: ESPN (Mike Brin, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)

Follow live Lakers-Warriors Game 2 updates

required reading

Before match 2: Draymond Green’s strength is needed in the Lakers-Warriors series

Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill from San Francisco in Game 1: Anthony Davis runs both ends to help the Lakers steal home court advantage from the Warriors

Series preview: LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry rekindles their postseason rivalry in a Lakers-Warriors game