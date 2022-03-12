Jennifer Garner co-stars with 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer in a glowing selfie: ‘Grateful’

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Garner She shows love to her longtime boyfriend Judy Greer.

The “Adam Project” star, 49, said the same thing Thursday when she shared a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear with her “13 Going on 30” actor, 46, and praised the time she and Greer enjoyed together.

“I’m always grateful for a walk with a girlfriend. (Especially this one. Love JG),” Garner wrote in an Instagram story post.

In the self-portrait, both performers pose with their natural beauty against a bright blue sky background.

The 2004 comedy sees Garner as 13-year-old Jenna — who wakes up one day in her own body at the age of 30. Greer plays Lucy in the film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis.

Greer stepped out to support her friend when Garner was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2018.

Ruffalo and Garner also recently met for them Netflix The movie “The Adam Project” now airing.

Jarir said last year in Interview with Insider That Garner was a “really great leader” who “never complained” during their adult filming.

“Meeting her was fun. Who can say enough about her? She’s literally like everyone says, like the greatest of all time,” said Garner’s Greer. “She was never late for work. She was professional, but she was also insanely fun, and obviously very talented. When you have someone like that number one on the call sheet, you can’t really complain about anything. Like, you a-h- – If you do.”

Despite the fact that the characters of Greer and Garner were often at odds in “13 Going on 30,” Greer said because of Garner’s racy character, it sometimes felt like it was hard to get her down once the cameras started rolling.

“I remember being mean to her in the scenes, and then after being like, ‘Ah, I’m so sorry,’” Greer recalls. “Then I remember sometimes we’d be in the middle of the scene, and they were cutting, and she’d just say, ‘You’re so mean!”