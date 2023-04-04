Jill Biden wants the champion of LSU — and Iowa — in the White House

First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants undefeated women’s basketball in Iowa He will be invited to the White House as well as the Louisiana State University national title winner. I watched LSU triumph 102-85 Over Iowa from the stands Sunday night.

Biden, speaking in the Colorado state capital of Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. .

“I know we’ll have the champs come to the White House, and we always do. So, hopefully LSU will come.” But, you know, I’ll tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend the White House invitation to Iowa. – And whether it will be a joint visit with LSU or a separate participation.

After LSU’s victory, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team was invited.

LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story about Jill Biden’s remarks on Monday. ” a joke she wrote, along with three emojis rolling on the floor laughing.

In her remarks, Biden was also struck by how far women’s sports have come in the United States since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights to sports in schools that receive federal funding.

“It was very exciting, wasn’t it,” said the first lady. “It was a great match. I’m so old that I remember when we got the ninth title. We fought hard, didn’t we? We fought hard. And look where women’s sports have come from today.”