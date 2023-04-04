April 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jill Biden wants the champion of LSU — and Iowa — in the White House

Joy Love April 4, 2023 2 min read

First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants undefeated women’s basketball in Iowa He will be invited to the White House as well as the Louisiana State University national title winner. I watched LSU triumph 102-85 Over Iowa from the stands Sunday night.

Biden, speaking in the Colorado state capital of Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance..

“I know we’ll have the champs come to the White House, and we always do. So, hopefully LSU will come.” But, you know, I’ll tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend the White House invitation to Iowa. – And whether it will be a joint visit with LSU or a separate participation.

After LSU’s victory, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team was invited.

LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story about Jill Biden’s remarks on Monday. ” a jokeshe wrote, along with three emojis rolling on the floor laughing.

In her remarks, Biden was also struck by how far women’s sports have come in the United States since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights to sports in schools that receive federal funding.

“It was very exciting, wasn’t it,” said the first lady. “It was a great match. I’m so old that I remember when we got the ninth title. We fought hard, didn’t we? We fought hard. And look where women’s sports have come from today.”

See also  Inside Chelsea cuts: deep pockets, special promises, and side deals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Brooks Koepka celebrates LIV Golf’s win with wife Jena Sims before the Masters

April 3, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

UConn seems unstoppable and inevitable in the championship game

April 3, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Brooks Koepka held on to become LIV’s first two-time winner

April 3, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Sarah Beth Quits American Idol After ‘Mom-Shaming’ Joke – Deadline

April 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX may launch a test flight of the orbiting spacecraft next week

April 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jill Biden wants the champion of LSU — and Iowa — in the White House

April 4, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Pre-order the affordable smartphone under $200

April 4, 2023 Len Houle