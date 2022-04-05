Jim Kramer says some of the biggest losers in the first quarter could be the biggest

CNBC’s Jim Kramer said Monday that investors should consider buying the shares of the biggest losers in the first quarter if the market shows signs of recovering on its own.

“This market is screaming that we are heading towards [Federal Reserve]An imposed slowdown, which could become a Fed-imposed recession, “the”mad money“If we get more indications that inflation is subsiding on its own, such as falling oil prices, some of the hardest-hit stocks may look very attractive,” the host said.

The first quarter of 2022 was marked by rampant volatility. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February sent commodity prices higher, including oil, while the Federal Reserve in March raised its first interest rate hike in three years in an effort to curb high prices. The global Covid outbreak last month also caused supply chain problems as factories in key regions such as China were forced to close.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell pledged in late March to take it Strong anti-inflation action as needed.

Adding to the speculative market environment, a major portion of Treasury yields remained inverted on Monday after that Treasury yields for 2 years and 10 years Last week turned around, adding to concerns about the upcoming possible recession. While inversions have historically preceded some economic downturns, they are not foolproof indicators.

Kramer said energy stocks performed better during the first quarter due to higher prices, while “stagnation-resistant” utilities stocks rose. Kramer also listed the top gainers and losers in the first quarter in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Here are the winners and losers:

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Winners

losers

Standard & Poor’s 500

Winners

losers

Nasdaq 100

losers

Disclosure: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares in Chevron, Salesforce, Halliburton, and Meta

