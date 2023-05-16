Joe Burrow on contract extension: That’s in the works

While Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback from the class of the 2020 draft to receive a contract extension, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow likely aren’t far behind.

Cincinnati optioned Burrow for the fifth year—a move that was more a formality than anything given the quarterback’s performance over his first three seasons. But in a statement announcing the move, the team also noted that it was working with Burrow and his representation to secure “a long-term quarterback future as a Bengal.”

Boro was asked about a possible contract extension during his first press conference of the offseason on Tuesday.

“I’m concerned. This is in the worksBoro said. “It’s not something I like to do in the media. It’s something — just the way, I think, they want to do business, I want to do business, we’d rather keep that between us.”

Burrow added that there are a lot of different ways a contract can be enforced. But he made it seem as though the organization must now know exactly what he wanted.