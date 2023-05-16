Joe Burrow on contract extension: That’s in the works

While Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback from the class of the 2020 draft to receive a contract extension, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow likely aren’t far behind.
Cincinnati optioned Burrow for the fifth year—a move that was more a formality than anything given the quarterback’s performance over his first three seasons. But in a statement announcing the move, the team also noted that it was working with Burrow and his representation to secure “a long-term quarterback future as a Bengal.”
Boro was asked about a possible contract extension during his first press conference of the offseason on Tuesday.
“I’m concerned. This is in the worksBoro said. “It’s not something I like to do in the media. It’s something — just the way, I think, they want to do business, I want to do business, we’d rather keep that between us.”
Burrow added that there are a lot of different ways a contract can be enforced. But he made it seem as though the organization must now know exactly what he wanted.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Francis Ngannou signs a deal with the Professional Fighters League
2023 PGA Championship Picks, Bets, Predictions, Field, Odds: Top golf expert ditches John Rahm at Oak Hill
The Twins score seven runs in a win over the Cubs