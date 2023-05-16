May 17, 2023

Joe Burrow on contract extension: That's in the works

While Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback from the class of the 2020 draft to receive a contract extension, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow likely aren’t far behind.

Cincinnati optioned Burrow for the fifth year—a move that was more a formality than anything given the quarterback’s performance over his first three seasons. But in a statement announcing the move, the team also noted that it was working with Burrow and his representation to secure “a long-term quarterback future as a Bengal.”

Boro was asked about a possible contract extension during his first press conference of the offseason on Tuesday.

“I’m concerned. This is in the worksBoro said. “It’s not something I like to do in the media. It’s something — just the way, I think, they want to do business, I want to do business, we’d rather keep that between us.”

Burrow added that there are a lot of different ways a contract can be enforced. But he made it seem as though the organization must now know exactly what he wanted.

“I’m very clear about what I want in the contract and what I think is best for myself and the team,” Boro said. “So, we’re on the way to making that happen.”

To that end, there are other players who either are or will soon be in line for an extension. Burrow is fully aware of this and has said that playing QB cannot be a solo band.

“It’s definitely – whenever you have players on the team that need to be pushed, that’s always on your mind,” Burrow said. “You want that to be a focal point. So, we’re working on that.”

Boro later added, “You have to have good players.” “It doesn’t matter how good your quarterback is if you don’t have good players around him, you’re not going to be a very good team.”

In the past two years, Burrow helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI before losing to the Chiefs in January’s AFC Championship Game.

It makes sense that Burrow and Cincinnati would agree to a new contract sooner rather than later in the spring or summer.

