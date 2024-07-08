John Landau, producer of ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’, dies at 63

John Landau, the Oscar-winning producer and longtime collaborator of director James Cameron who helped bring three of the highest-grossing films of all time, “Titanic” and the two “Avatar” films, to life, died Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 63.

His family announced his death in a statement issued by Disney Entertainment, and the company did not mention the cause of death.

The decades-long collaboration between Mr. Landau and Mr. Cameron has made box-office history. Their first film together, “Titanic,” became the first to gross more than $1 billion worldwide after its release in 1997. Their next film together, the 2009 science-fiction epic “Avatar,” broke the box-office record, taking in $1.84 billion.

Titanic was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won 11, including Best Picture, which Cameron and Landau shared.