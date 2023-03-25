Jonah Hill “Make Me Like a Jewish People Again” – Rolling Stone

GC photos

Kanye West returned to social media for the first time in months late Friday to announce that he “loves Jews again,” all thanks to Jonah Hill’s performance in 21 Jump Street.

In his first Instagram post in 2023 — and the first since a string of anti-Semitic tirades got him kicked off social media in the first place — West wrote, “Watching Jonah Hill at 21 Jump Street made me like the Jewish people again.”

In what may be his version of mea culpa, West — who praised Hitler in Infowars and surrounded himself with notorious far-right extremists through the end of 2022 — added that “no one should take a rage against one or two people and turn that into a hatred of millions of innocent people. It is indescribable.” Any Christian is an anti-Semite knowing that Jesus is a Jew.”

West then again thanked Hill’s performance in a comedy reboot of an 1980s TV cop drama for his epiphany, “Thank you Jonah Hill, I love you.”

West sparked a string of controversy at the Yeezy Fashion Show in October when he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. Since then, he has been accusing the “Jewish media” of censoring him and setting an agenda against him. After threatening to go “cheat 3 death on the Jewish people,” several companies cut ties with West including JP Morgan Chase, CAA, Vogue, Balenciaga, and most notably Adidas, which ended its billion-dollar deal with the rapper.

Whether or not West is sincere about liking Jews again, much of the damage has already been done: In February, the Anti-Defamation League released a document of dozens of acts of vandalism, harassment, and intimidation staged under the “You’re Right” slogan. “Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic remarks — and his extraction of some of the worst anti-Jewish metaphors imaginable — inspire people to commit acts of hate in the real world,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. Anti-Semitic tweets referencing the slogan “Ye is Right” also reached nearly 5 million users of the platform.