Julian Sands news: Missing actor has not been found as search teams thank family

Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?

Get our free weekly email for the latest movie news from film critic Clarice Loughrey Get our free The Life Cinematic email

The search for Julian Sands entered its 11th day with a warning of high winds and gusts of 62 to 67 mph.

In the latest update, the the magician Starr’s family thanked California authorities for their “heroic” tracing efforts British the actor.

“Our sincere thanks go out to the sympathetic members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, and not least to the heroic search teams listed below who brave challenging conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” Read the statement.

On Monday, January 23, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting an area of ​​the Santa Ana and San Bernandino Mountains, near the San Gabriel Mountains where sand is believed to have been lost.

A warning warns of power outages, travel disruption, and the risk of falling trees.

last week, Sands’ family has released the last known photos of him mountaineering.

“This is how he likes to be seen, doing what he loves best – a heroic mountain climber, and he’s happy to send you a picture of him looking so happy to share with his adorable grandson, Billy,” said a family member. The Independent.