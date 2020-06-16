Keith Gerein: A way way too early search at Edmonton’s 2021 civic election provides intriguing situations

Write-up material

Even though I’m guaranteed few noticed, Mayor Don Iveson experienced to skip his annual point out of the town speech this spring.

COVID-19 designed the cancellation necessary, nevertheless it also saved Iveson the complicated activity of articulating what specifically the condition of Edmonton is through this kind of unprecedented and uncertain times.

We apologize, but this online video has unsuccessful to load. Keith Gerein: A way also early seem at the 2021 civic election presents plenty of intriguing situations Again to online video

Nevertheless, experienced he given the speech, a lot of in the room would have been hanging on every single word for some indicator of regardless of whether Iveson strategies to operate for a third term as mayor.

Experienced he, for example, introduced a main new initiative, talked about “unfinished business” or spoke with fire about hard relations with the province, it would have been interpreted as a signal he’ll be again on the ballot in Oct 2021.

Experienced he talked additional philosophically about the future or trapped to a dialogue of council’s history, speculation would have trended towards him not seeking re-election.

And speculation is all we have correct now, for the reason that Iveson has guarded what his intentions really are, potentially mainly because he does not however know himself.