Khloe Kardashian shines in an adorable throwback photo with her daughter True while promoting the Kardashian Closet… after she was accused of editing photos of her pet CAT

Khloe Kardashian uploaded an adorable photo with her daughter, True, to her Instagram Stories on Friday while promoting the Kardashian Closet ahead of President's Day.

The Good American founder, 39 – who was recently accused of FaceTuning her cat named Gray Kitty – can be seen holding her little one in her arms who flashed a cheerful smile towards the camera.

This adorable snapshot was taken nearly three years ago when the couple celebrated Easter in April 2021.

Launched back in 2019, Kardashian Kloset is “a luxury clothing resale site that brings you trendy and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family's closets,” according to the official website.

She also uploaded a video to her stories of her enjoying a movie night while watching the 1970 film The Aristocats.

The film was shown on a large wall inside a spacious room, and the mother of two filmed a funny scene while she and her daughter watched it.

She notably shares her 1-year-old biological son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

Finally, Khloe reposted a photo of herself happily standing next to her friend and actress Malika Haqq.

“My baby forever,” the reality star wrote in text added on top of the photo, while Haqq shared the same photo and two others on her Instagram homepage.

“Me & Mines,” the Sky High actress just wrote in the caption as the two friends took selfies at what appeared to be a birthday party for Kylie Jenner's kids Stormi, six, and Iyer, two, earlier this month.

Both stars have developed a close relationship since they were teenagers, with Malika also appearing in Hulu's The Kardashians as well as Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Earlier this week, Khloe celebrated Valentine's Day on Wednesday with her little ones, and also gave special gifts to her nieces and nephews.

She took to her Instagram page to share a collection of photos that captured special moments from the day, including a photo of their pet cat named Gray Kitty.

However, the TV personality was accused of face-tapping her Russian Blue cat after fans noticed the cat's facial features changing in the post.

The star, who has been caught photo editing with her famous family before, posted a photo of her pet Gray Kitty to mark the festive Valentine's Day, but her followers were quick to point out the cat's “fuzzy” whiskers and different eye colour. .

“Not even pets are safe,” one fan wrote, with a second writing: “Even the cat has had surgery.”

A third wrote: “In the other photos the eyes are bright green, and these are turquoise blue!” While another wrote: “You can see the inconsistencies and blurring on the moustache.”

“This is a Russian Blue. I have 2. They are very beautiful cats but they don't look like that,” others wrote. “Did she have FaceTune on her whiskers??” “These beauty standards are out of control.”

Others complimented the cat, writing: “OMG your cat doesn't look real” and “This cat is so cute, looks like a cartoon.”

Earlier in January, the businesswoman shared a short clip while her baby son Tatum bonded with Gray Kitty.

Last year, Chloe suffered another Photoshop fail when fans called her out for trying to slim down her thighs and waist.

Khloe included a variety of other photos from Valentine's Day, like a shot of herself wearing a red outfit while standing with her two kids in front of a wall filled with heart-shaped balloons.

She later took a closer look at the balloons to show that some of them had phrases printed on the front, including “Tatum is a sweetiepie” and “XOXO True.”

The star also made gift baskets for her nieces and nephews, and took a look at the finished gifts which included pillows, calculators, pajamas and other chocolates.

“I absolutely love making holiday baskets for all of my nieces and nephews. Valentine's Day is such a sweet, happy holiday. They make creating these baskets fun and full of love,” she wrote.

The beauty also took a look at the baskets she made for her nephews too, but admitted the task was a bit “tougher”.

“It's a little hard to find boys' Valentine's Day stuff, but I try to personalize it for the ages.”

Chloe also enjoyed decorating for Valentine's Day, and showed a picture inside the living room filled with pink balloons, with the words “Happy Valentine's Day.”

Before celebrating the holiday, the star also jetted off to Las Vegas to watch Super Bowl LVIII

“Thanks @zipnbear for the pajamas.” It's hard to find clothes that boys ages 8 and up will want to wear. She also added that boys are too cool for some traditional things.

She took to Instagram to give a look at her stylish outfit, which included an Usher T-shirt. “I came for the halftime show,” Chloe captioned the post.