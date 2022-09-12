September 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Killer whales break through the ice platform to hunt and kill seals

Killer whales break through the ice platform to hunt and kill seals

Cheryl Riley September 12, 2022 2 min read
  • A new BBC documentary shows a group of killer whales hunting seals using cutting-edge technology.
  • They used ‘Crash Waves’, which created a wave to break up an ice platform and trap the seal on it.
  • This technique is used by only about 100 killer whales around the world.

Dramatic footage showed killer whales using a rare hunting technique to hunt and kill seals in the icy waters around Antarctica.

The video, which is part of the new BBC documentary ‘Frozen Planet II’ released on Sunday in the UK, shows four killer whales attacking Weddell seals. The seal found refuge on a platform made of ice floating on the water.

The killer whales started swimming side by side, creating a wave that slashed the seal’s large ice platform into a smaller one, making it vulnerable.

The second wave created by the whales caused the ice to fall off the ice in the water, where the whales could attack it.

Once the seal was in the water, the whales used another hunting technique: blowing bubbles to confuse the seal, which made it easier to catch.

Weddell's seal appears on a block of ice floating on water.

Weddell’s seal floats among pieces of ice in Antarctica on February 20, 2019.

Özge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images


There are only about 100 killer whales on Earth that use this sophisticated, coordinated hunting technique, according to the documentary, which was narrated by naturalist Sir David Attenborough. It is known as “breaking waves”.

It is known that killer whales Precisely targeted attacks. Show animal talk report Able to uproot the internal organs of great white sharks, such as the liver, with surgical precision.

expert He previously said from the inside They may do this using echolocation to find the fat members of their prey.

Killer whales are not put off by hunting larger animals. It showed rare footage that was published earlier this year Attack and kill at least two blue whalesThe largest animals on the planet.

Orcas have been recorded swimming in the mouth of a blue whale Chomp their rich tongues.

See also  How NASA finally thawed a giant self-licking ice cream cone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Scientists believe they have solved one of the oldest problems in the universe

September 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA Replaces Leaking Artemis 1 . Fuel Seals

September 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

What happens when the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica, the so-called “Doomsday Glacier”, breaks up?

September 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Harry praised Prince William for Kate’s treatment

September 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Killer whales break through the ice platform to hunt and kill seals

September 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

49ers Report Card: Attack and Defense Score in Week One Loss to the Bears

September 12, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Dedicated Graphics Card Leaked Illustrated Huge 4-Slot Coolers

September 12, 2022 Len Houle