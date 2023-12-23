Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first photos of baby Rocky – Billboard

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker treated fans to a first look at their little one just before Christmas. The couple, who welcomed baby Rocky on Halloween, shared a series of family photos featuring the little one on their Instagram accounts on Friday (December 22).

“rocky [black heart emoji]”, the proud parents captioned their shared post. The sweet circular photo set shows the couple and baby Rocky — the couple's first together — all dressed in black. In one shot, the photo is a close-up of Rocky's little feet as the Blink-182 drummer holds her, and a Christmas tree Nativity backlit. In another, Kardashians The star is breastfeeding, the third is in black and white, and the rocker kisses his newborn's face.

Kardashian is also mother to daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick. Parker is a father to daughter Alabama and son Landon, as well as stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The reality TV star announced her pregnancy in June at a Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign that read, “Travis I'm Pregnant,” a reference to a scene from the band's “All the Small Things” music video.

The Poosh founder documented her pregnancy on Instagram, but revealed in September that she had to undergo emergency surgery for the fetus. “As a woman who has had three easy pregnancies in the past, I was not prepared to be afraid to rush into urgent fetal surgery,” she said on social media at the time. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

Shortly before baby Rocky's arrival, Parker revealed in an interview that the couple had already chosen the name Rocky Thirteen Parker for their baby boy. “I was like, 'He's going to come out of my wife's vagina and do front kicks and push-ups,'” he joked at the time. One life one chance podcast, and also revealed that the reality TV personality was due on Halloween or “the first week of November.”

See photos of baby Rocky below: