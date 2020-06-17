Letters to The Province, June 17, 2020: Admiration for father who saved his household

Dennis Saulnier, you could not have acted any greater to help save your household, and you writes Mary Lem.

Re: Memory of old Tv demonstrate helped father stay tranquil, help you save his two daughters from drowning

Dennis Saulnier, you could not have acted any superior to preserve your relatives, and oneself — you did the pretty ideal any one could have finished. Know that our collective hearts took a real beating whilst looking through of your harrowing ordeal. So quite a few empathetic emotions went your way as we all tried out to comprehend what actions you needed to take all through your horrifying ordeal.

None of us definitely understands how we will finally complete in predicaments these kinds of as this right up until they essentially come about.

Mary Lem, Chilliwack

Buying at Walmart … What pandemic?

On Saturday, I designed the oversight of heading shopping, but some requirements ended up wanted in our household. I went to 3 significant-box stores in Chilliwack and all were being particularly chaotic. Superstore was jam-packed but buyers were being respectful, orderly and adhering to most virus avoidance tips. My next halt was Canadian Tire, but a quite prolonged lineup of masked customers waiting patiently to get in quickly thwarted that system. So I went to Walmart, where by I do not usually store.

No lineups have been apparent, so in I went with mask on. I was concentrated on a precise obtain and didn’t pay out notice to my environment. When I last but not least realized what was heading on, I was shocked. Dr. Bonnie Henry would have been disappointed. No one in the store was carrying a mask … not shoppers, not team. Nobody. No social distancing and tiny proof of the wellness authority pointers and protection steps encouraged by the professionals to reduce threat.

Will make me speculate if there is an inspection company in location to look at, monitor and report on retail adherence to the suggestions to guard shoppers and the general public.

Roger Bjaanes, Harrison Scorching Springs

WorkSafeBC requirements to shield personnel

Re: WorkSafeBC proposes introducing presumptive claims for COVID-19 health issues

Critical personnel who have to function outdoors of the general public overall health crisis measures that defend the standard general public should really have the presumption that if they are infected by COVID-19, it was mainly because of their work. The frontline staff are facing dangers that are larger than the general public from COVID-19.

WorkSafeBC provides the figures of 514 claims designed for COVID-19 by staff and 186 of the promises approved. This suggests there are considerable limitations for staff who declare, when much less than 28 for each cent of the statements that have been designed have been approved. A presumption that protects frontline staff is badly needed.

The employers’ forum is quoted as becoming involved about the prices of accepting these claims. There are only about 300 extra promises that would be accepted if all of people claims had been accepted. This is a compact drop in the bucket in contrast to the about 100,000 statements acknowledged each year.

In 2018, WorkSafeBC accepted 109,960 claims. It would be a grave injustice to deny payment statements to necessary frontline workers for the reason that of expense when this would be considerably less than .3 for every cent of acknowledged claims. A COVID-19 presumption for important frontline staff is the suitable point to do.

Jim Parker, Port Moody

Letters to the editor need to be sent to [email protected].

Click Here to report a typo.

Is there a lot more to this tale? We’d like to hear from you about this or any other stories you believe we really should know about. Email [email protected]