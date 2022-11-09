LIVE – Midterm results: Narrow Republican win in House of Representatives, more uncertainty in Senate

Instead of the flood of misinformation surrounding the US midterm elections drying up, the wait continues for the final results of some tight fights. It may take several days or even weeks to see some results. The delay will trigger a flood of protests and baseless allegations of electoral fraud, observers fear.

Far-right Republican candidates, like former President Donald Trump, are not waiting for results, saying the 2020 election was stolen from him. Some have denounced problems with the voting machines, with many observers saying they were intended to discredit the results when they were published. Indeed, when Americans wake up on Wednesday, some battles will still be at stake, but some candidates will have unexpectedly lost by then. “Activists will turn their attention to strong (fraudulent) rumors (…), amplifying them and turning them into big stories.“, in a report the nonpartisan research group evaluates the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP).

In the spotlight: Some states where candidates are neck-and-neck and could tilt the Senate to one side or the other, like Georgia, Nevada or Arizona. in the case ofClose elections, especially if they involve one party’s control of the US Senate, increase misinformationAFP evaluated Rick Hassan, professor and director of the “Program on Defending Democracies” at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law. “It has now become common among Trump supporters to believe that election rigging is common in America, despite all credible evidence to the contrary.“, he warned.

