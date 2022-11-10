Country remains “on alert” after Russian withdrawal from Kherson was announced, Volodymyr Zelenskyy assures

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

US President Joe Biden welcomed “Good Day for Democracy” Where was the day after the midterm elections? Democrats did better than expected against Republicans.

Russian Defense Minister announced the withdrawal of its army From the city of Kherson and the entire west bank of the Dnieper River. kyiv responded with skepticism and promised not to observe any withdrawal on the ground

RATP It has updated its traffic forecast For tomorrow’s strike day: Five metro lines will be completely closed, and the rest of the network will be severely disrupted. Movement Less followed at SNCFAnd will only cause consequences “moderate”Mainly in TER.

Didier Deschamps has decided. The coach has chosen to take 25 players to the World Cup in Qatar. Olivier Giroud and Raphaël Varane are available, however, the injured Mike Michonne and Jonathan Glass, who has been suspended for sporting reasons, will miss the trip. Discover the Blues catalog.

: 18 billion euro aid plan for Ukraine by European Commission in 2023, Russia ordered to withdraw its forces from Kherson with kyiv alert to this announcement. Here’s what to remember from the day on the war front in Ukraine.

: “I believe it is true, but he is careful. A trap, a lie we fear.”

Russia has announced that it has withdrawn its forces from the city of Kherson. For MP Aliona Shkroom, this notification is missing “No wonder”, She assures franceinfo. However, Alyona Shkrem is cautious: “Ukrainians believe only the actions of the Russians, especially not the statements they make on television. A surprise.”

: “So it was a surprise, because the soldiers certainly did not expect this. On the other hand, there were signs: flags disappeared, civilians were evacuated, there were also robberies in abandoned houses. .“

According to Carole Grimaud, an expert on Russian geopolitics, Ukrainians are wary of Russia’s announcement that it will withdraw its troops from the city of Kherson. A faculty member from the University of Montpellier evaluates franceinfo Ukrainians are afraid “a trick” So there will be “Very cautious about this withdrawal”.

: From 6 PM onwards, you can follow “Le Talk”, franceinfo program on the Twitch platform, on the theme: “How can winter harden war?”. You can come and ask your questions to researcher Anna Kolin Lebedev, an expert on post-Soviet societies. In discussion with guest journalists Agathe Mahout, Live from Q and Gale Jolie.

Health Minister announced Instigation of the Orzan project At the same time, to help care for children with bronchiectasis Hospitalization at 10-year low.

: “How does winter make war harder?” : This is the question asked in the Franceinfo program “Lay Talk” on the Twitch platform from 6 pm today. Analyst Anna Colin Lebedev, an expert on post-Soviet societies, has been invited and will be in discussion with journalists Agade Mahut, live from Kiev, and Gail Jolie.

: While we are still waiting to know the political color of the two chambers of the US Congress, the head of NATO wants to give assurances about what the outcome may change in Ukraine. “It’s absolutely clear that the United States has strong bipartisan support to continue supporting Ukraine, and that hasn’t changed.”Jen Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.

: The Ukrainian president says he didn’t see it “No ID” Hours after the Russian Defense Minister announced the withdrawal of his forces based on the withdrawal of Russian forces around Kherson. “A part of the Russians is kept in the city”Counselor for the presidency, Mykhailo Podoliak, declares fiercely “Theatrical Television Reports” From Moscow.

: It remains to be seen how this announcement from Moscow will materialize on the ground. As we explained in an article yesterdayUkrainian civil servants fear that the withdrawal announced by the Russian army in the Kherso region is a way to set a trap for Ukrainians.

: Russian soldiers are called to withdraw from the city of Kherson, but all positions west of the Dnieper River bisect the region, which Vladimir Putin decreed annexation in September.

: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued this order on television: “Continue to withdraw players”He responded to a proposal by General Sergei ChurovikhThe commander of Russian operations in Ukraine, who called the decision “Not Easy” to take

: Russian Defense Minister orders withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson city, target of Ukrainian counteroffensive.

: Budapest wants Hungarian parliament to approve Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO “During the Fall Semester” It ends on December 7th. It is one of the last two countries with Turkey, neither of which has offered an agreement to enter into a military alliance. Viktor Orbán’s chief of staff attributes the delay to a legal hold-up caused by EU demands on anti-corruption measures. Stockholm and Helsinki, he promises “can count” over Hungary.

: Vladimir Saldo, head of the Russian occupation administration in the Kherson region, confirms that his number 2, Kirill Stremoussov, is dead. He says the senior officer was killed “Car Crash”.

: “Information about his death is not official”, added the same source, while several Russian media and military bloggers are reporting his death. Sergei Aksyonov, governor of annexed Crimea, spoke “A Great Tragedy” And “Irreparable Loss”. We do not know the circumstances of this “accident”As the Ukrainian counterattack approaches the city.

: Kirill Stremoussov, deputy head of the occupation administration of Kherson region, was killed today. “accident”, its health manager Vadim Ilmyev declares. Born in the Donetsk region, the character embodied the face of Russian occupation in the occupied Ukrainian regional capital.

: The European Commission proposes to twenty-seven to give Ukraine 18 billion euros in aid in 2023. She should allow it “The Ukrainian authorities and the International Monetary Fund estimate 3 to 4 billion euros per month to cover a significant part of Ukraine’s short-term financing needs until 2023”The European executive begs.

: Emmanuel Macron’s speech was particularly anticipated on the topic of nuclear deterrence Criticisms accompanying some of his statements on the subject France 2 in mid-October. “Today, more than yesterday, France’s main interests have a European dimension. Our nuclear forces contribute to the security of France and Europe.”Reaffirms the Head of State. “We are sometimes careful to dramatize certain concepts.”.

: “Some of today’s challenges will be with us for a long time. When peace returns to Ukraine, we must draw all the consequences, that is, create a new security architecture and a renewed structure of stability and arms control. Europe will be around the table.”

: Ukraine, along with the war in Europe revealed his weaknesssays General Vincent Desportes, professor of military strategy at the Faculty of Science and HEC. “We need an autonomous defense capability” And a “European Security” To prepare for conflict “a long time”He argues.