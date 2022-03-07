Live Moon rocket crashes – space junk ‘hits the moon’ at 5800mph, China denies responsibility after blaming SpaceX for ‘mistake’

It’s possible that an out-of-control rocket the size of a school bus has hit the moon by now.

According to astronomers, a booster rocket was scheduled to hit the lunar surface at around 7.25 a.m. ET (12:25 GMT) after spending nearly eight years stumbling across space.

This would likely be the first time a man-made object has hit another space object without being directed there, but we won’t know it hit the moon for sure until two lunar-orbiting satellites pass over the potential impact site and photograph any crater. that resulted from the collision, the BBC mentioned.

The rocket part was first spotted by Bill Gray, who wrote the popular Project Pluto tracking program for near-Earth objects.

He stated that the junk was an upper stage of SpaceX Falcon 9 launched by Elon Musk’s team from Florida in February 2015.

However, Bell later retracted his claim and said the missile part most likely belonged to China. China has since denied the accusation.

