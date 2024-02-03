LIVE – War in Ukraine: kyiv says it shot down nine Russian drones last night

Here are the highlights from the last 24 hours related to the conflict:

– Two French citizens killed in Russian attack in Ukraine France confirmed on Friday that two French nationals were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack in Ukraine, according to a message sent on X by the head of the embassy “Condemning Russian barbarity Stéphane Séjourné”. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office announced that it was launching a multi-pronged investigation into the charges, including “an intentional attack against a civilian object with no military objective.”

– Zelensky's reaction after the death of two Frenchmen. The Ukrainian president spoke about the death of these two French people, saluting two “brave” humanitarians who “helped the people”. “We will always be grateful for their humanity,” he wrote on social networks, stressing that “Russian terrorism” does not take into account “the nationality of the victims.”

– The ICJ is competent to adjudicate the case pursued by Ukraine. The UN's top court on Friday deemed itself competent to rule on a case brought by Ukraine against Moscow over the 2022 invasion, which Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv of carrying out a “genocide”.

– 40,000 Ukrainians without power. Drone strikes announced by Ukrainian authorities plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness in the country's center and northeast on Friday morning. In Kryvyï Rig, a drone strike knocked out electricity for about 40,000 people, said Serguiï Lyssak, governor of the Dnipro region.