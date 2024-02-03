Both teams battle it out in overtime for a place in the semi-finals

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Mali and Ivory Coast for the quarter-finals of the 34th African Nations (CAN).

What is it about? From the third quarter of this CAN 2024, the host nation. Ivory Coast intends to continue its procurement activity with its supporters. After miraculously qualifying for the finals, the Elephants are dreaming of the last four as they face hard-to-manoeuvre Mali.

or ? At the Peace Stadium in Povac, Ivory Coast.

at what time 18 hours.

On which channel? 1 on BeIN Sports.

Who's live? At the Austerlitz kop this evening, the versatile Valentin Baudry, who juggles between volleyball, rugby and football, is joined by his loyal football sidekick, Denis Menetrier.

Team Compositions:

Diarra – H. Traoré (cap.), Kouyaté, Niakate, Sacko – Coulibaly, Samassékou, Haïdara – Doumbia – Sinayoko, A. Traoré.

Selector : Eric Selle.

Y. Fofana – Aurier (cap.), Kossounau, Nticka, Conan – S. Fobana, Cheri, Kessie – Bebe, Kwame, Gradel.

Selector : Emerse Faé.

Who are the judges? Egyptian Mohammed Adel.

