Syria and Iraq condemned the deadly US attack

Syria and Iraq condemned the US retaliatory strikes on their territories on Saturday against Iran's elite forces and pro-Iranian armed groups, which killed at least 45 people, including civilians.

The U.S. has promised other strikes in retaliation for a January 28 attack attributed by Washington to pro-Iranian groups against a U.S. base in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders, which killed three U.S. soldiers. “Our response began today. It will continue on schedule and at locations we determine,” President Joe Biden warned Friday.

“Syria and Iraq's Sovereignty Violation”

In a statement, the al-Naujaba movement, a member of a network of Iran-backed armed groups calling itself the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq”, warned that it would respond “in due course” to US strikes.

Iran, America's arch-enemy, condemned the “violation of the sovereignty of Syria and Iraq” by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which it saw as “adding fuel to the fire” in its war against Israel in Gaza.

At least 29 pro-Iranian fighters, including nine Syrians, six Iraqis and six Lebanese from Hezbollah, were killed in the strikes in Deir Ezzor and al-Mayadeen in war-torn eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. OSDH). The Iraqi government has announced that 16 people, including civilians, have been killed. However, the toll could be higher as the Hachth al-Shaabi, an alliance of pro-Iranian armed groups, has been integrated into Iraqi forces, with 16 of its ranks dead.

Security Council meeting

In Baghdad, officials condemned the “violation of Iraqi sovereignty” and summoned US officials in Baghdad, giving them a “letter of protest”. According to them, the presence of an international anti-jihadist coalition led by Washington on their soil has “become a threat to the country's security”.

In Damascus, the Syrian army ruled that “the occupation of parts of Syrian territory by US forces can no longer continue.” About 900 US troops are stationed in Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq as part of an international coalition formed to fight the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, which was defeated after it was driven from areas it occupied in both countries. The coalition fought against jihadist cells that have been carrying out frequent attacks.

At the request of Russia, which accuses the United States of “sowing chaos” in the Middle East, the U.N. is considering the U.S. strikes, according to diplomatic sources. The Security Council must meet urgently on Monday.

New American strikes

Friday's US military intervention lasted about thirty minutes and was a “success” according to the White House, which vowed it did not want a “war” with Iran.

A total of 85 targets (four in Syria and three in Iraq) were hit at seven different sites, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. He said U.S. forces targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's ideological army, and pro-Iranian armed groups.

Since mid-October, shortly after the Oct. 7 war between Hamas and Israel, a close U.S. ally, more than 165 drone strikes and rocket attacks have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, but not U.S. service members. 28 Jan was killed until the attack. Most of the attacks were attributed to “Islamic resistance in Iraq”.

On Saturday, the United States launched new strikes in Yemen, targeting six Houthi anti-ship missiles “ready to launch against ships in the Red Sea,” where the Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels have been increasing attacks.

On Friday, the US military destroyed eight drones off the coast of Yemen and four on the ground to “protect freedom of navigation” from attacks by the Houthis, who say they are acting in “solidarity” with the Palestinians in Gaza.

“America does not want conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let those who wish to harm us know this well: If you touch an American, we will respond,” warned Joe Biden, after seeing the bodies of three slain American soldiers being returned to the United States.