US assistance also includes reinforcements for missile defense and mine clearance

Rusty Knowles September 7, 2023 2 min read

Details of Washington’s support for Kyiv. In A hint Released on Thursday, September 7, the Pentagon outlined a new military aid package provided to Ukraine within the framework of the country’s Defense Assistance Initiative (USAI). To counter a Russian invasion, Ukrainian troops will soon receive reinforcements for air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS rocket launchers and demining equipment. According to the Pentagon, the amount of this assistance is estimated at 600 million dollars. Follow our life.

Kremlin condemns supply of new weapons to Ukraine The decision, announced by Washington on Wednesday, is to supply depleted uranium munitions to Q. “Perceived very negatively in Moscow”Says a spokesperson for Kremlin Thursday. These weapons can penetrate armor, but their use is controversial due to toxic hazards. They have their uses “As a result of uncontrolled growth” Cancers in the past, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday. It is a for him “Very Bad News”, In which the “The responsibility rests with America.”, he concluded. Follow our life.

Anthony Blinken visits the “death cellars” in Ukraine. The US Secretary of State visited Yakutne in the Chernihiv region, where villagers were being held in the basement of a school by Russian soldiers. Eleven people died. “Through this, we see something incredibly powerful, namely the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people.” Antony Blinken said during his fourth visit to the country since the Russian invasion began.

The counterattack advances from “100 meters a day”. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this Thursday during his hearing Before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. Ukrainians faced numerous mines “Succeeded in breaking through the defense lines of the Russian forces”Jens Stoltenberg, who welcomed the hammer “The Importance of Support” Brought to Kyiv from NATO.

See also  At least 76 people have died in the landslides, research continues

Kamala Harris and Sergey Lavrov reunited in Jakarta. The US vice president and the Russian diplomatic chief will meet with the Chinese premier at the Southeast Asia Summit on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the latter warned the powers against their growing rivalries, at the risk of provoking “The New Cold War”.

The drone war continues. On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that three drones had been shot down by air defenses, two in the Rostov region (southwest) and another in the Ramensky district, southeast of Moscow. Earlier in the day, a Russian explosive drone killed one person in the Odesa region (south-western Ukraine), where port infrastructure needed for wheat exports continues to suffer.

