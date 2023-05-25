Moscow closes Swedish consulate in St Petersburg and expels five ambassadors

Cover Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the Bosnian Serb leader at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 23, 2023. Alexey Filippov/AFP

The Ukrainian military confirmed on Thursday that the air defenses defending Q have completely repulsed a new attack. “big” Russian drones. Serhii Babko, head of the city’s military administration, counted twelve attacks in May.

Washington on Wednesday approved the sale of Nasams advanced surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine for $285 million. (€265 million) to strengthen the country's air defense. The US Congress has yet to ratify it.

Russia has denied that a fire broke out at the Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow on Wednesday night. Minutes after the fire broke out on the balcony, the official TASS agency reported. On some Telegram channels, witnesses reported a strong smell in the area of ​​the Army Department building.

The largest warship ever built is the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford, arrived in Oslo with his entourage on Wednesday for a stop that was condemned by Russia. According to local media, he is due to take part in military exercises that will take him to the Arctic in a few days.

Two Russian armed groups, fighting on the Ukrainian side and claiming responsibility for Monday's incursion into Russian territory, boasted on Wednesday their function. This, according to them, showed the weakness of the Russian defense. Moscow vowed to respond on Wednesday "very solid" in case of new weapon incursions.

This, according to them, showed the weakness of the Russian defense. NATO membership of Ukraine “Not something that happens in the middle of a war”said Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance . He admitted that there was a division among the members on the matter.

. He admitted that there was a division among the members on the matter. About 10,000 of the 50,000 prisoners recruited from Russian prisons by Wagner’s group were killed in Ukraine.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of private militias, said the same rate of deaths as his professional militias.

