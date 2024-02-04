Live – Ukraine: At least 28 dead in Kyiv strike on occupied territories, according to Moscow

A Ukrainian bomb attack hit a bakery in the occupied eastern city of Lysizansk. Russian officials reported that at least 28 people were killed in the strike. Follow the latest information on the conflict.

Shortage of Ukrainian ammunition in the Kreminna tree Ukraine's military has warned in recent weeks about an ammunition shortage it faces. An LCI team was able to follow a motorized unit into the Creminna forest, its members unable to return blow to blow. International 10 Russian shots for 1 Ukrainian shot In the Kreminna Forest in northeastern Ukraine, which has been transformed into a major battlefield for more than a year and nicknamed by some the “Forest of Life and Death,” the army's ammunition shortage is acutely felt in Ukraine. LCI on the ground: ten Russian shots for one Ukrainian shotSource: TF1 information New review The death toll from bombings in occupied eastern Ukraine rose to 28 on Sunday, according to Russian emergency services. Looking for “all night” at LYSSYTCHANSK “In Lysychansk, employees of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry found the bodies of 20 people under the rubble,” the ministry wrote in a Telegram message on Saturday evening. The same source released a video of rescuers working in the dark to pull a body from the rubble before finding the injured woman being carried away on a stretcher. The ministry said it planned to continue the search “throughout the night” and that so far “10 people have been rescued” from the rubble. See also The New Zealand man who shot and wounded six people in a "terrorist" attack has been shot dead Reporting A new law is being drafted to mobilize millions of Ukrainians. Men of fighting age live in fear. Many Ukrainians try to escape the summons sent by the recruitment center. International Update on the situation Here are the highlights from the last 24 hours related to the conflict: – Bombing a bakery. At least twenty people were killed and 10 wounded in a bomb blast in the occupied city of Lisychansk in eastern Ukraine, Russian occupation officials announced. According to pro-Russian officials, Ukrainian forces attacked a building housing a busy bakery and the toll is expected to rise. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Western weapons were used in the bombing and said it hoped the attack would receive “swift and unconditional condemnation” from international bodies. – The drones were shot down. On the Ukrainian side, the air force said on Saturday that it had shot down nine of 14 drones launched by Russia over southern and central Ukraine between Friday and Saturday night. – Help from Germany. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this Saturday welcomed the “German Bundestag's approval of 7.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in the 2024 budget”. – Journalists were arrested in Moscow. Russian police arrested at least twenty journalists on Saturday during a rally in Red Square organized by the wives of soldiers fighting in Ukraine. good morning Welcome to TF1info to follow the latest news on the war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, following the Russian invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin. See also A meeting of ECOWAS chiefs of staff scheduled for Saturday has been postponed

Lysychansk in mourning. Russian officials announced that a Ukrainian bomber had struck a bakery in the occupied city in the east of the country. At least 20 people were killed, according to Moscow, which expects higher numbers.

“In Lysychansk, employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry found the bodies of 20 people under the rubble”, the ministry wrote in a Telegram message. The same source released a video of rescuers working in the dark to pull a body from the rubble before finding the injured woman being carried away on a stretcher. The ministry earlier said it plans to continue the research “All Night” And the rescuers were at that moment “Saved 10” Ruins.

Lysizansk, in the Lugansk region, fell to Russian forces in the summer of 2022 after a violent battle. The front in eastern Ukraine hasn't moved in months, but the fighting remains bloody and bombing on both sides has intensified this winter.

Read more LCI document – “I try to leave my house as much as possible”: in Ukraine, fear of a new mobilization

On the Ukrainian side, the air force said on Saturday that it had shot down nine of 14 drones launched by Russia over southern and central Ukraine between Friday and Saturday night. “Ukraine destroys nine enemy drones in Dnipro, Odesa, Mykolayiv and Zhytomyr regions”Kyiv Air Force reported.

Most of the Iranian-made Shahad drones are targeted “Energy Infrastructure“In the central Dnipro region, thousands of people are without electricity, according to the same source. Power cuts mainly affected Kryvyï Rig, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The governor of Dnipro region, Serguiï Lysak, noted that 15,000. People in Kryvy Rig lost power after the drone attack.